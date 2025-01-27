Lady Gaga is ready to let chaos reign. After months of teasing her seventh studio album, the superstar finally revealed its title in a Jan. 27 teaser video. And not just that — she seemed to also sneak in the spooky song titles that’ll appear on the record.

Mayhem clearly seems to be a return to Lady Gaga’s earlier Mother Monster persona, as evidenced by the album’s pitch-black aesthetic and the dark-pop sound of its lead single “Disease.” Gaga confirmed the new release will echo her late 2000s/early 2010s sound in a statement accompanying Mayhem’s announcement.

“The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved,” Gaga said, per Variety. She went on to reveal the inspiration behind the cover art, saying that making the album felt like “reassembling a shattered mirror: even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

Interscope

Even before announcing the project, Gaga had been subtly teasing it with billboards and cryptic Easter eggs for a while. And she’s still got some tricks up her sleeve.

Mayhem Will Be Unleashed Very Soon

In a chaotic, strobing announcement teaser on Jan. 27, Lady Gaga revealed Mayhem will be released on March 7.

The Tracklist Is So Dark

The video also seemed to hide the album’s tracklist in quick flashes. Pausing at just the right time showed what appeared to be several song titles, included the two already released album tracks “Disease” and “Die With a Smile.” Here’s the probable tracklist that popped up in the announcement video: