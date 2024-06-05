Lady Gaga is no stranger to rumors. She leaned into that reality on Chromatica’s “Babylon,” where she vogues through her ongoing experience of people spreading fake gossip — or “babbling on” — about her personal life. Now, she’s denying rumors like a tortured poet. After a few new photos of the singer went viral on social media, fans began speculating that she’s pregnant. However, Gaga shut down the hearsay by referencing a fellow pop star who’s also used to the rumor mill, Taylor Swift.

On June 4, Gaga addressed the pregnancy rumors on TikTok. “Not pregnant. Just down bad cryin’ at the gym,” she wrote on the video, nodding to the chorus of Swift’s Tortured Poets Department track “Down Bad.” Gaga also used this moment to encourage fans to “register to vote at www.headcount.org” ahead of this year’s election. She later shared the same caption with a different video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The pregnancy speculation began on June 3, when photos of Gaga attending her sister’s wedding in Maine appeared on X. According to The Sun, the singer — who was her sister’s maid of honor — also enjoyed the festivities with longtime boyfriend, Michael Polansky.

Even before Gaga posted her TikTok, fans immediately denounced the rumors on her behalf and noted that people should stop speaking on women’s bodies. Swift agreed, and left a similar comment on Gaga’s TikTok video on June 5. “Can we all agree that it’s invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body. Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman,” she wrote with a kissing emoji.

This isn’t the first time Gaga and Swift have publicly supported each other. In January 2023, the Fame Monster singer praised Swift for talking about her self-love journey while dealing with an eating disorder in her 2020 Miss Americana documentary.

As for the all the unsubstantiated rumors, this isn’t the first time Gaga has been the center of gossip this year. In April, fans speculated that Gaga and Polansky — who’ve been dating since late 2019 — were secretly engaged. The singer hasn’t addressed the hearsay; however, considering she’s back in her Chromatica era, it would be iconic to see her respond with a TikTok lip-sync of “Babylon.”