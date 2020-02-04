New couple alert! On Feb. 3, Lady Gaga posted an Instagram with Michael Polansky, her rumored boyfriend, and the two lovebirds look adorable together. In the photo, Gaga sits on Polanksy's lap aboard a boat as he wraps his arms around her. "We had so much fun in Miami," she wrote in the caption. "Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!" wrote Gaga, who was in town for the pre- Super Bowl performance at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night on Feb. 1. She finished the caption with a red heart emoji.

While the Instagram post marks Gaga's first public acknowledgment of any sort of relationship with Polansky, rumors of a romance between the two have been swirling since New Year's Eve, when they were reportedly spotted making out in Las Vegas. Just a month later, on Feb. 1, the couple was spotted by the Daily Mail reportedly playing yet another round of tonsil hockey — this time, atop a day bed on the terrace of Gaga's vacation home in Miami. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Gaga and Polansky for comment on their rumored relationship and didn't hear back from Gaga's rep; Polanksy's rep declined to comment.)

While Gaga's new man isn't at all involved with the entertainment industry, he's extremely successful in his own right.

After having studied Applied Mathematics and Computer Science at Harvard, Polansky has since gone onto become an entrepreneur and investor who heads up Facebook co-founder Sean Parker's Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images

According to sources who reportedly spoke to Page Six, Gaga and Polansky "likely have known each other for a while through events Parker has hosted at his LA mansion including for his foundation, and connected again at the social network founder’s birthday party last December."

The only people who really know exactly what's going on between Gaga and Polansky are... Gaga and Polansky. Here's to hoping that, whatever their relationship status, they're enjoying each other's company and doing what works for them.