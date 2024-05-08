Lady Gaga Is Finally Releasing The Chromatica Ball Film

Gather ‘round, Little Monsters. It’s time to relive the neon tint of Chromatica. It’s been two years since Lady Gaga toured the 2020 album, and she’s been radio silent on the music front ever since. (For those who don’t know, Gaga has been in her entrepreneur — hi, Haus Labs — and acting bag for a hot minute.) Now, she’s returning to her most recent musical era. Gaga recently announced her film for the tour, fittingly called the Chromatica Ball, will release on May 25 on HBO and stream on Max.

On May 8, Gaga shared the long-awaited news on Instagram. “I’m so excited that we can finally share The Chromatica Ball film with the world. This film chronicles a time of immense creativity…the fashion, the dance, the music,” she began the post, which shows a minute-long trailer. “Revisiting the tour leaves me speechless the way we had each other—you all showed up for music and art in a big way, and with a level of excitement and freedom that I will never forget.”

Gaga later described Chromatica as a “colorful revenge,” a record that hoarded enough “chaos, energy and texture” that’s best experienced during a live show. That rivet can be seen in the concert film’s trailer, where she squeezed in a compilation of high-energy performances in just one minute. There’s technicolored lights, props, hair-raising roars from the audience and Gaga commanding the stage with her voice — just pure excellence.

In a second post, Gaga also revealed she directed, edited, and produced the film.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The movie, which sees the singer touring stadiums across the U.S. and Europe in summer 2022, has been in the works for a while. Chromatica Ball’s production traces back to September 2022, when Gaga reportedly filmed her final show in Los Angeles that month. Shortly after, she teased on X (formerly known as Twitter) that “30 cameras” were pointed at the audience, hinting the concert was possibly recorded for an unnamed project. However, months had passed with no update.

Now, fans will be able to immerse themselves in Gaga’s most theatrical, strobe-lit era again.