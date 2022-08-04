Lady Gaga Is Officially Joining Joaquin Phoenix In The Joker Sequel

Joaquin Phoenix is set to reprise his titular role in a sequel to 2019’s Joker, but the latest casting update proves the follow-up, Joker: Folie à Deux, will be anything but a typical villain movie. On August 4, Lady Gaga took to Instagram and Twitter to share a teaser for the upcoming film, confirming her involvement in the movie, as well as its release date. In June 2022, The Hollywood Reporter first reported Gaga was in early talks to star alongside Phoenix in the sequel, which is reportedly a musical. So, will she play Harley Quinn, and will the new project give fans new Gaga music? Here’s everything to know about Joker: Folie à Deux.

The film’s title is actually a French psychiatric term used to describe a rare phenomenon in which two people share the same mental illness or hallucinations. In the comic books and past iterations of the Joker and Harley Quinn’s twisted love story, Harley begins as Joker’s doctor at Arkham Asylum, eventually falling in love with him and becoming his sidekick. So far, THR and Variety report Folie à Deux will be a musical, though it’s unclear whether Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn.

Of course, Gaga is no stranger to the big screen, having stolen hearts in A Star is Born, not to mention her ambitious role in House of Gucci, despite its mixed reviews. As an actor who likes to really immerse herself in every role, playing Harley Quinn would be an intense task. Considering Gaga’s success as a triple threat (she earned an Oscar for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born), the musical rumors surrounding Joker: Folie à Deux make a lot more sense. In Gaga’s teaser, cutouts of Joker and her character are seen dancing to a rendition of “Cheek to Cheek,” a jazz song Gaga famously covered with Tony Bennett on their first joint album together.

Below, more about the sequel.

Joker: Folie à Deux Cast

Aside from Phoenix and Gaga’s involvement, no other casting announcements have been made so far, though the celebrity connections behind this project are quite interesting. Joker writer/director Todd Phillips produced A Star is Born, while Bradley Cooper, who starred in A Star is Born with Gaga, produced the first Joker movie.

Joker: Folie à Deux Release Date

Unfortunately, fans have quite a long wait for this follow-up. Gaga’s announcement confirmed the release date: October 4, 2024.

Joker: Folie à Deux Trailer

There is not yet a trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux, but Gaga did share a teaser that alludes to the twisty story to come.