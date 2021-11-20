Lady Gaga Revealed She Made Up Her Iconic "Father, Son, House Of Gucci" Line

When a photo of Adam Driver and Lady Gaga, dressed in character as Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani, surfaced on the internet this summer, it sent shockwaves through social media as fans hotly anticipated for their upcoming movie, House of Gucci. Now, as the film is set to release on Nov. 24, we are, once again, graced with new information proving Lady Gaga is a creative genius. When the trailer for the film dropped in July, one of Lady Gaga’s lines caught everyone’s attention: “Father, Son, and House of Gucci,” while she makes the sign of the cross. In a Nov. 18 interview with Variety, Gaga revealed the story of the iconic “Father, Son, and House of Gucci” line.

Gaga explained that she would say the line in her trailer, and while filming a specific scene, it just felt right to incorporate the fun little phrase she’d made up in the film. “I would do it in the trailer all the time,” she told the magazine. “I was doing it in the trailer and then something about that scene when we were doing it felt right. We did it, and it’s a testament to Ridley Scott as a director because he uses the stuff. He uses the creativity. He uses the love.”

There are already whispers of House of Gucci being a major contender for awards season, and with a story inspired by the real-life assassination of Maurizio Gucci, it’s easy to see what all the buzz is about. The film was inspired by the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sarah Gray Gorden, thus, the film follows newcomer Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) to the Gucci family when she marries Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), and things get wild as Reggiani, now Gucci, sees a different future for the Gucci brand.

Gaga is no stranger to acting — she’s delivered show-stopping performances in 2018’s A Star is Born and who could forget her portrayal of Elizabeth, the wicked Countess, on American Horror Story. In preparation for her role as Reggiani, Gaga said the hardest part was trying to get inside the real-life Reggiani’s head, since, you know, she’s a murderer. “The most challenging part was playing a murderer,” she said. “But I will say that after a lot of research, I realized that she knows she made a big mistake. And it was a lot of trauma that drove her toward this huge mistake that I know she regrets.”

In addition to Gaga’s improvised line, the specific Italian accent she created also has everyone talking. In a Nov. 2 interview with British Vogue, Gaga explained that she was totally method when preparing for the role and even spoke in character off-camera. “It is three years since I started working on (House of Gucci) and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her (Reggiani) for a year and a half,” she said. “And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off-camera. I never broke. I stayed with her.”

She took it one step further and said she could not prepare for the role of Reggiani with her blonde hair and dyed it dark immediately. “It was nearly impossible for me to speak in the accent as a blonde,” Gaga said. “I instantly had to dye my hair, and I started to live in a way whereby anything that I looked at, anything that I touched, I started to take notice of where and when I could see money. I started to take photographs as well. I have no evidence that Patrizia was a photographer, but I thought as an exercise, and finding her interests in life, that I would become a photographer, so I took my point-and-shoot camera everywhere that I went. I noticed that Patrizia loved beautiful things. If something wasn’t beautiful, I deleted it.”

As if we needed any more proof that Lady Gaga is a mastermind, she continues to wow us every time with her talent and creativity. And although we may know how this story ends, with the real-life Reggiani being convicted and sentenced to 29 years in prison in 1998 only to be let out in 2016, it’s safe to say that Lady Gaga’s performance will draw people into the theaters to see a show-stopping performance.