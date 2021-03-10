Lady Gaga is bringing the fashion once again, and this time, Adam Driver is right by her side to serve looks. The two movie stars are teaming up for what already sounds like the buzziest movie of 2021, full of A-list talent, couture fashion, and juicy scandal. The hype is realer than ever for Lady Gaga and Adam Driver’s House of Gucci, especially after Gaga shared the first of several character posters for the new film.

The upcoming movie is a biopic based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. Lady Gaga and Adam Driver play the central couple Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, who headed the famous Gucci fashion house throughout a turbulent period in the ’80s and early ’90s. This film is sure to be packed with drama, since Maurizio was widely blamed for the company’s financial losses during his reign, and in 1995, he was killed by a hitman. Even twistier: It was his wife, Patrizia, who was tried and convicted for arranging her husband’s murder.

The case of high-fashion homicide is perfect for a movie, so it’s no wonder it attracted a cast full of superstars. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming film:

House of Gucci First Look

On July 29, 2021, MGM released the character posters for House of Gucci, featuring the film’s five main stars. Lady Gaga shared hers on Twitter with the film’s tagline, Stasera.

MGM/Bron Creative

MGM/Bron Creative

MGM/Bron Creative

MGM/Bron Creative

MGM/Bron Creative

House of Gucci Trailer

There’s no House of Gucci trailer yet, but with character posters now out, be on the lookout for footage to drop in coming weeks.

House of Gucci Cast

Lady Gaga and Adam Driver will helm the film as the controversial power couple Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci. But they’re only the tip of the powerhouse cast of this film.

Academy Award winner Al Pacino also stars in the film as Maurizio’s uncle, Aldo Gucci, whom Maurizio launched a legal war against in the ’80s to attain complete control of the company. Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons will play Maurizio’s father, Rodolfo Gucci. Academy Award winner Jared Leto will play Aldo’s son, Paolo Gucci, and Camille Cottin will play Maurizio’s girlfriend, Paola Franchi. Academy Award nominee Salma Hayek will play Pina Auriemma, a clairvoyant friend of Patrizia. Additionally, both Jack Huston and Reeve Carney are in the film in undisclosed roles.

House of Gucci Plot

MGM/Bron Creative

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.

House of Gucci Release Date

The long-gestating House of Gucci movie had been in talks all the way back since 2006, but it finally began production in Rome in February 2021. It's slated to hit theaters on Nov. 24, 2021.