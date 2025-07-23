Wednesday Season 3 Is Officially Happening

The doors of Nevermore Academy won’t be closing anytime soon. Netflix has given its comedic horror series Wednesday the green light for a third season, and the renewal came a lot earlier than expected. The quick pick-up is a reassuring sign for the pitch-black mystery show, and it comes with a tease that the Wednesday universe could be expanding.

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega and its EP and director Tim Burton revealed the Season 3 news in a July 23 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Although the duo skirted around the question of how many seasons the show could have, Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have previously stated they envisioned “at least three or four seasons.”

The renewal came two weeks before Wednesday Season 2’s long-awaited premiere. The second iteration switched up its release schedule from Season 1 (which dropped all at once) to putting out the first four episodes on Aug. 6 and the remaining four on Sept. 3. It hasn’t yet been revealed if this method will continue for Season 3 or not.

Along with the confirmation of another season, the Wednesday team has also confirmed that a spinoff is in talks, and there’s already a clue about who might take center stage in a new show.

Is An Addams Family Spinoff Coming?

At the same time as Season 3’s renewal, Wednesday’s crew also teased a spinoff that’s still in very early stages. “It’s something we’re definitely noodling; there are other characters we can look at,” Gough told The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria got a bit more specific with who this spinoff might be about: “There’s a lot to explore in the Addams family.”

Netflix

Though Wednesday’s famous family Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley, and Fester only made brief appearances in the first season, their roles were expanded in Season 2, which could potentially set up a spinoff for the creepy and kooky bunch.

Don’t Expect Season 3 Anytime Soon

Wednesday has become infamous for the extended hiatus between Seasons 1 and 2, which premiered three years apart. Given how much Ortega’s star has risen and the show’s extravagant production and filming needs, it doesn’t seem likely that a new season will take any less time. So fans may have sit tight for a few years for a follow up to the second season.