Daisy Edgar-Jones finally gave her thoughts on *that* Met Gala meme with Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers. Edgar-Jones and Mescal, who worked together on the 2020 romantic miniseries Normal People, went viral for a photo taken at the 2022 Met Gala. In the picture, Edgar-Jones is posing in the foreground. Behind her, Mescal is with Bridgers (his girlfriend at the time), but he’s smiling in the direction of his co-star.

“Yes, I have seen the meme around this,” Edgar-Jones confirmed in a video for WhoWhatWear, posted July 11. “It’s kind of wild, considering the innocence behind it.”

Edgar-Jones explained, “I was having kind of an out-of-body experience with the Met Gala, so Paul had said, ‘You know, come and meet me and we could do it together,’ cause we were such good friends.”

“It was such a cool thing to be able to go together,” she added. “But he was quite late, so I was sort of stood at the entrance of the Met Gala, and when you go, there’s this sort of pen where you’re held and then you go do the carpet.”

Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While she waited to walk the carpet with him, Edgar-Jones said she did a Vogue live interview. “Finally, Paul came with Phoebs, and we were waiting and did the carpet together,” she said before offering her best guess for the context of the picture. “Honestly, he’s my pal, so he’s probably just going like, ‘Hey, there she is.’”

At the time, Mescal had been dating Bridgers for nearly two years. The duo first connected over X, formerly called Twitter, after Bridgers watched Normal People in May 2020. Breakup rumors started in December 2022 (about seven months after this infamous photo).

According to Edgar-Jones, the “most sad” part of the picture is her pose, which she blamed on doing press for the show during lockdown. “It was still early days, so I didn't know how to pose on a red carpet," she explained. “What I think is most tragic about this is the deep leg cross that I kind of committed to in every photo.”