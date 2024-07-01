A new First Boyfriend of the Eras Tour may have just dropped. Well, actually he’s not really a new one. Mescal previously dated Phoebe Bridgers before she hit the road to open for Taylor Swift, and now he’s been spotted getting cozy with Gracie Abrams. The two haven’t confirmed anything romantic is going on between then, but some intimate photos of what appears to be a dinner date have sparked rumors that love may be in the air.

On June 30, TMZ published photos of Mescal and Abrams having a meal together at BRAT Restaurant in London. One of the pics even shows Mescal caressing Abrams’ cheek. The romantic pics came as a surprise to Swifties, given how enmeshed both Mescal and Abrams are in the Taylor Swift Universe. Abrams has formed a strong friendship with Swift after opening for her Eras Tour, and the two recently released their collaboration “Us.”

Mescal’s relation to Swift is a bit more complicated. He dated Swift’s friend and collaborator Phoebe Bridgers for a couple years before their breakup at the end of 2022. He was also part of an infamous group chat with Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, which some fans believe inspired the title of her latest album The Tortured Poets Department.

DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Abrams has had a rumored fling within the Swiftie-verse. In 2022, she was photographed looking loved-up with Dylan O’Brien, around the same time that he starred in Swift’s “All Too Well” short film.

As for Mescal, he’s been surrounded by buzzy dating rumors for the past couple years... although none have really progressed past a a romantic dinner or two. There was his coffee run with Angelina Jolie, his cute Instagram pics with Ayo Edebiri, and his blushing smoke break with Natalie Portman. Oh, and who could forget that viral rumor about him running away from his one-night stands?

With all that chatter around Mescal’s love life recently, it’s unclear if anything substantial could be going on with him and Abrams. But it certainly would be a match made in a Swiftie dreamland if things do progress.