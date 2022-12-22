BRB, currently requesting a moment of silence to process the rumors that Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers have split up. According to Jezebel, Bridgers was spotted on Dec. 19 at a comedy show directed by Bo Burnham, fueling speculation that she’s now dating the comedian. This has also led fans to wonder if Bridgers and Mescal, her reported fiancé, have called things off. Considering their status as one of the internet’s It couples, this rumor has caused quite the firestorm online.

To back up a bit: A few weeks prior, the Instagram celeb gossip account @DeuxMoi posted an anonymous tip claiming that Bridgers and Mescal were no longer together. “Can confirm the engagement is off between Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers. It’s not an open relationship in the slightest. Paul found out about Phoebe and Bo and called off the engagement," said the source, per Jezebel. On a Dec. 15 episode of the Deux U podcast, sources claimed to have spotted Burnham and Bridgers “canoodling,” “kissing,” and “making out” on several different occasions in recent weeks.

To further complicate things, on Dec. 12, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy posted an Instagram photo of himself kissing Bridgers, with Burnham putting his arms around both of them. “Gay Poets Society,” Healy wrote in the caption. Commenters went off, calling the image a “multiverse of madness.” “What was more culturally significant? The Renaissance… or this photo,” one person wrote. “someone check in on paul,” wrote another.

It’s worth noting that Bridgers, Mescal, and Burnham have not commented on the rumors, so for now, it’s all just speculation. (FWIW, Bridgers and Mescal haven’t confirmed their reported engagement in the first place.) Of course, this hasn’t stopped fans on Twitter from stressing out about the beloved couple’s potential demise.

It’s too soon to say whether the split rumors are true, but the internet is preemptively in mourning. On the (maybe, kind of) bright side, Mescal just might be single again? Happy holidays, everyone, and best of luck processing this situation.