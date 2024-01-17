Important update for Normal People fans: Paul Mescal has confirmed that Connell’s famous chain is in the right hands... or around the right neck. During an interview published Jan. 17, Mescal revealed that his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones has the necklace.

Apparently, Mescal was wearing a chain during the conversation, prompting the reporter to ask if it his famous Normal People accessory. “It’s not the chain,” he said. “Daisy has that one.”

The dainty silver necklace, worn by Mescal throughout the series, became the focus of a lot of fanfare (and thirst) that has never really calmed down. An Instagram account dedicated to the piece of jewelry, aptly named @connellschain, still has over 136,000 followers — nearly four years after the show premiered on Hulu.

Both stars are aware of its impact. Back in May 2020, Edgar-Jones opened up about the chain and its many fans in an interview with journalist Adam Tanswell. After Mescal claimed Edgar-Jones lost the jewelry, she clarified: “I never lost it. Paul forgets that we had to do pick-ups and I had to bring it for that and then Lorna, our costume lady, kept hold of it but she recently posted it back to me.”

“I do think it's a lovely chain. I didn't quite expect it to receive all this attention,” she said. “I mean, it's from Argos [a department store]! I would've been more careful when I'd handed it over if I'd known it was going to be such a sought-after object.”

Mescal has also spoken about the chain’s popularity before. In June 2020, he talked to fellow actor Nicholas Hoult for Variety. “The chain is actually in the book,” Mescal told Hoult. “At the start, when the chain had this cult following, you feel like you lose slight ownership of it. Then it becomes its own thing. Recently I was like, ‘OK, what can I do to use this in some way that is beneficial?’”

“I’m auctioning off one of the chains that I wear in real life that’s similar to Connell’s for a charity that deals with suicide and mental health, themes that are quite present in the show,” he added. Per the actor, the chain raised 53,000 euros in a week. “That is the real positive of having people who are interested in you, and your work, and what you have to say,” he added.

For anyone hoping to get the original, however, that remains safely with Edgar-Jones. (As it should.)