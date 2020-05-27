Connell's Chain From 'Normal People' Is Up For Auction, Here's How To Win It

Hulu's romantic drama Normal People has made immediate stars out of its leads Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones, but the most surprising breakout star of the show isn't a person, but an accessory. The slim, silver chain Mescal's character Connell Waldron wears throughout the show has exploded into an online obsession, and now superfans have a chance to own it themselves. Get ready to start bidding, because Connell's chain from Normal People is up for auction.

Right after Normal People premiered on Hulu at the end of April, viewers immediately made their love for Connell's understated but ever-present necklace known. The chain inspired countless thirst tweets, full thinkpieces online, and even a dedicated Instagram fan account with more than 150,000 followers. Now, Mescal has decided to capitalize on the chain's popularity for a good cause by auctioning it off for charity. The actor took to Instagram to announce he'd be raffling off one of Connell's iconic chains (made by London jeweler Roxanne First) to support the Ireland-based mental health counseling center Pieta. Pieta offers counseling and therapy for those experiencing with self-harm or suicidal thoughts, which correlates with topics at the center of the finale episodes of Normal People.

If you want to enter for a chance to win Connell's chain, head to Pieta's website and donate before the auction ends on Monday, June 8. Donating €10 (about $11) will earn you ten entries in the raffle, donating €15 (about $16.50) will get you 20 entries, donating €25 (about $27.50) will get you 30 entries, and a €50 donation (about $55) will give you 60 entries. You can also earn additional entries by sharing the link to the raffle on social media.

Hulu

Just two days after the raffle began on May 25, the donation total had already reached over €35,000 (which is almost $40,000), and that will only continue to rise in the week and a half remaining in the contest. Entrants should tune into Pieta's Facebook live stream on Friday, June 8, to see if your name is randomly chosen. If you are selected as the winner, Pieta will contact you via email for information on how to claim your wee prize.

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). If you or someone you know is considering self-harm or experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.