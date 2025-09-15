Margot Robbie Says It’s A Red Flag When Men Love This 1 Movie Of Hers

Not all movie fans can be trusted equally. It’s something Margot Robbie knows — she even admitted that there’s a specific fan base around one of her own most popular movies that should come with a warning sign. The actor recently revealed she agrees with critiques that male fans of her 2013 epic The Wolf of Wall Street can be a red flag.

Although the Oscar-nominated crime drama is widely praised, it’s gained a bit of a reputation in the dating world when a man lists it as his favorite movie. It frequently appears on lists of “red flag” films and in viral TikToks warning against men who love it. In 2023, Dazed published a piece titled, “How The Wolf of Wall Street became the ultimate f*ckboy film,” arguing that a certain demographic of men have misinterpreted the story’s satirical depiction of toxic masculinity, and instead see Leonardo DiCaprio’s scammer bro as the gold standard.

It seems that Robbie agrees with the assessment. While reading fan reviews of her past movies in a Sept. 15 video with Letterboxd, the actor was able to pick out which film a fan was describing with: “Women who love this movie are sexy, but men who love this movie cannot be trusted.”

“She’s not wrong,” Robbie said. “Guys who love this movie, you should be careful with.” Her A Big Bold Beautiful Journey co-star Colin Farrell compared DiCaprio’s Jordan Belfort to another wrongly idolized protagonist: “For sure, a touch of the Patrick Bateman to it.”

Paramount Pictures

Despite how some people have misinterpreted The Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie went on to call the movie “brilliant” and describe the unique experience of filming the over-the-top picture. “It was a chaotic set in the best way possible,” Robbie said. “I have no other context for what a Martin Scorsese set is like, but this was the craziest, craziest thing. Every day was insanity in the greatest way possible. And I think the movie’s brilliant as well.”