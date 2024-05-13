Sabrina Carpenter Shaded Leonardo DiCaprio With Her Birthday Cake

Sabrina Carpenter’s twisted humor made all of her party guests laugh so often at her 25th birthday. On May 11, the “Espresso” singer celebrated her big day with a big party in Brooklyn alongside her boyfriend Barry Keoghan and celeb friends like Ice Spice. But the real star of the night was the giant birthday cake, which featured a funny meme that perfectly encapsulated Carpenter’s unserious sense of humor.

In social media posts of the party, Carpenter can be seen with a cake that featured Leonardo DiCaprio’s face on it. Upon closer inspection, the photo was actually a viral meme that was specifically selected for the 25th birthday party. “Nooo don’t turn 25 your so sexy aha” the meme reads, referencing DiCaprio’s well-known dating trend of dumping his young girlfriends at or before age 25.

Along with enjoying a the playful cake, things got even sweeter for Carpenter as a video caught her planting a kiss on Keoghan during the party. The romantic gesture came a week after Carpenter and Keoghan made their red carpet debut as a couple on the Met Gala red carpet.

Ice Spice first shared a glimpse of the DiCaprio cake to the world, posting a video of Carpenter blowing out her candles to Instagram Stories. According to People, it was Keoghan who threw the party for his girlfriend, inviting about a hundred friends to celebrate Carpenter at DUMBO House.

The party was Carpenter and Keoghan’s first birthday bash together. They were rumored to have begun seeing one another towards the end of 2023, but didn’t actually step out as a couple until February 2024, when they posed for pics together at a Grammys after-party. Since then, they’ve become much more public with their romance — Keoghan has been the ultimate cheerleader at Carpenter’s Eras Tour shows and her Coachella set, while Carpenter has given him cheeky shoutouts in her ever-suggestive “Nonsense” outros.

Unlike Leonardo DiCaprio, it certainly looks like Keoghan has no plans to end things with his 25-year-old girlfriend, as he and Carpenter continue to ride high on their sweet romance.