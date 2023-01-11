LOL, Did Colin Farrell Shoot His Shot With Ana de Armas At The Globes?

Colin Farrell may have had more on his mind than just The Banshees of Inisherin when he accepted the Golden Globe for his role in the dark comedy. After he won the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy at the 2023 awards ceremony, Farrell’s first shoutout in his acceptance speech was someone not involved in the movie at all. Social media pretty much blew up after it seemed like Colin Farrell decided to shoot his shot with presenter Ana de Armas in front of everyone on the Golden Globes stage.

After Ana de Armas handed Farrell his shiny new Golden Globe award, the Irish actor couldn’t help but shout out de Armas’ work. He heaped praise on de Armas’ portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in 2022’s Blonde, saying that a beautifully shot scene of her ankles “messed [him] up so bad.” “Ana, I thought you were extraordinary. I cried myself to sleep the night I watched your film, Blonde,” Farrell said. “The moment where the shot opens and you just see her ankles at the edge of the bed, it messed me up so bad.”

“Not a joke, but you’re welcome to laugh,” Farrell said to the crowd after the flirty encounter. “It's not my place to say what's appropriate laughter or not.”

After Farrell was done fawning over de Armas, he used the rest of his acceptance speech to shout out his Banshees of Inisherin costars, including a hilarious jab at Barry Keoghan for eating his breakfast while they were living together filming the movie.

But the winking exchange immediately became a Twitter obsession, as Golden Globes viewers were convinced that Farrell was taking his chance with de Armas while he had it.

While Farrell might be single, de Armas probably isn’t looking for any other suitors at the moment. De Armas has been dating Tinder exec Paul Boukadakis since 2021. So, unfortunately for any viewers who thought that bit of flirtation might result in anything, it doesn’t seem too likely.