The new murder mystery movie Knives Out is filled with stars many audiences already know and love. But, there's one face in the cast who might not be so familiar to fans, but will be very soon. Ana de Armas stars in Knives Out and she's about to star in a whole lot more.

In Knives Out, De Armas stars as Marta, the caretaker of the famous author Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). When Harlan dies suddenly and gruesomely, Marta is forced to deal with his greedy extended family. Meanwhile, a couple of detectives investigate the whole vicious situation. Even among a big cast of seasoned actors like Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Katherine Langford, and Chris Evans, relative newcomer De Armas stands out. Luckily, for De Armas' new fans, they'll get to see more of her soon. She's slated to star in at least five movies in 2020, including the next James Bond movie, No Time to Die.

"I’m not complaining, because it’s taken me a long time to get here, and I’m living my dream,” De Armas told the Los Angeles Times. "This is exactly what I want to be and what I want to do — but gosh, I’m tired. I feel like I repeat that a lot. But I’m tired. I think 2020 will be the year for me to sleep a little bit more.”

De Armas might be going to sleep in 2020, but that'll be the year audiences with definitely be seeing a lot more of her. Here are the key facts you need to know to get ready for the Year of De Armas.

When She Arrived in Hollywood, She Didn't Speak English

De Armas was born in a small town just outside Havana, Cuba in 1988. At age 18, she became a TV star in Spain, and she then moved to Los Angeles in 2014. But, she didn't speak any English, so she did months of English language intensive studies before landing roles in movies like “War Dogs” and “Blade Runner 2049."

She Turned Down Her 'Knives Out' Audition Initially

The character description for De Armas' character Marta simply said she was a "pretty Latina caretaker.” De Armas wasn't happy with that description and didn't think she wanted to be involved with the project. De Armas told The Hollywood Reporter:

Getting an email that described the character like that — without any more information or a script attached because it was high-profile and secret — just really didn’t speak to me. So, because of the character description, my imagination immediately went to a portrayal that was not necessarily very positive or exciting in relation to Latin culture.

Luckily, she realized that Marta was much more nuanced than a stereotype. She said to THR, "When I finally read the script, I realized that the description didn’t fit at all because Marta is so much more than that.”

She's Become Close With Ben Affleck

De Armas is starring in the upcoming thriller Deep Water alongside Ben Affleck. According to Life & Style, the two have allegedly have chemistry that is "off the charts."

She's the Next Bond Girl

James Bond is known for having an attractive woman by his side in each movie, and De Armas is goin to play the part in the upcoming No Time to Kill. However, the Los Angeles Times reports that there will be "a very different dynamic" this time around. That intriguing hint is just another reason fans should be excited to see more of De Armas soon.

Knives Out is in theaters everywhere now.