Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights is a steamy adaptation of the classic novel by Emily Brontë, and it turns out, the sex scenes are extremely hot in multiple senses of the word. While filming an intimate scene with Jacob Elordi, Alison Oliver tells Elite Daily she was “literally on fire.”

Oliver plays Isabella Linton, who is pursued by Heathcliff (Elordi) in the book and film. During a scene of the two together, the Conversations With Friends star says, “My hair was on fire. I was like, ‘I’m on fire.’ And they were like, ‘Ooh, girl.’ And I was like, ‘No, I’m literally on fire.’”

It cut to black, and then Jacob put it out with his bare hands.

As a producer on set, Margot Robbie admits she was panicking behind the scenes, but it didn’t take long for the flames to be extinguished. “It cut to black, and then Jacob put it out with his bare hands,” she says. “He just clapped her hair and put it out.” It seems Elordi needs to add firefighter to his list of skills after filming Wuthering Heights.

There may have been some actual heat in the moment, but Oliver says the mishap “ruined” any intimate vibes. Ultimately, both she and Robbie agree that the sex scenes they filmed for Wuthering Heights felt like just another day on set.

Sometimes, the [sex scenes] end up being as choreographed or specific as a fight scene.

“Sometimes, the [sex scenes] end up being as choreographed or specific as a fight scene,” Robbie says. Thinking more about the film’s final edit, she adds, “I’m always wondering in those moments: ‘Is this working? Is it reading correctly? How’s it looking on camera?’”

The Barbie star did wonder if having just played siblings in Fennell’s 2023 film Saltburn made any of Oliver and Elordi’s scenes feel weird. However, Oliver says, “I never thought, ‘It’s Felix, my brother.’” Instead, she admits she just thought, “That’s my friend.”

David Jon/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To also help these scenes feel less awkward, production waited to film any intimate moments until later in the schedule. “It gives you a bit of a chance to get your bearings with people,” says Oliver.

According to Robbie, “We had like two weeks of other scenes before we got to those kinds of scenes, so I didn’t find it weird or anything.” So, it seems the only sparks flying were the ones in Oliver’s hair.