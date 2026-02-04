Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi have been leaning into the romance while promoting Wuthering Heights. The Emerald Fennell film, which is coming to theaters on Feb. 13, is being marketed as the ultimate love story — and its two stars are embracing the passion, so much so that their press tour moments would make Emily Brontë blush.

Robbie (who plays Catherine) and Elordi (who plays Heathcliff) have spent most of the press tour gushing over one another, playing up their chemistry and connection in every interview. The duo is not actually dating — Robbie has been married to producer Tom Ackerley since 2016 — but they have made it abundantly clear that they enjoyed playing each other’s onscreen love interests. Robbie even purchased matching signet rings by Cece Jewellery — featuring plenty of Wuthering Heights imagery — for her and Elordi.

Here are Robbie and Elordi’s horniest quotes from the Wuthering Heights press tour, ranked.

7. Margot Said Jacob’s Probably A “Good Boyfriend”

Warner Bros.

While shooting, Elordi had a romantic surprise in store for Robbie on Valentine’s Day. “We were shooting on Valentine’s Day. You made my day and, as Heathcliff, filled my room with roses,” she reminded Elordi in a joint interview for Vogue Australia, published Jan. 20.

She called the romantic gesture “epic.” Robbie continued, “I remember thinking on Valentine’s Day, ‘Oh, he’s probably a very good boyfriend, ’cause there’s a lot of thoughtfulness in this.’ You did a lot of very thoughtful things.” Apparently, Elordi also made some “meaningful” crafts for his co-star, too.

6. Margot & Jacob Said They Didn’t Like Shooting Separately

When discussing their favorite scenes from the movie, Robbie and Elordi both confessed that they didn’t like filming without the other. “I really didn’t like shooting when Margot wasn’t there,” Elordi said during the Vogue Australia interview. “I hated shooting when you weren’t there,” Robbie agreed.

They also got jealous when filming with their characters’ other love interests. “There was this moment when she was off with Shazad [Latif] for God knows how long,” Elordi said. Robbie then added, “And you were off with Alison [Oliver]. And I was like, this is just not right!”

Of course, there was no hard feelings among the cast. “Loved shooting with Alison, and Shazad’s a great guy,” Elordi clarified. Robbie agreed — even if the envy lingered: “Love them more than anything. But I was like, ‘He’s mine!’”

5. Margot Was “Co-Dependent” On Jacob

Warner Bros.

In a cast interview with Fandango, posted Jan. 14, Robbie explained that she felt “co-dependent” on her co-star. “I’m so co-dependent with people I work with and I love everyone so much and I’m always that person who’s so devastated when a job’s over and I never want it to end,” she said. “I think I developed that quite quickly with Jacob too.”

“I don’t know if Emerald told you to do this or you did this, but I remember the first couple days on set, he would just be always in the vicinity where I was, but like in a corner, watching Cathy,” she explained. (Apparently, Fennell did not direct him to do that.

By Day 3 of filming, Robbie had gotten used to Elordi’s attention. “I found myself starting to look around to see where he was,” she explained. She felt it when he wasn’t nearby. “I was really unnerved and unmoored. And I felt quite lost, like a kid without their blanket or something,” she added.

4. Jacob Said They Have A “Mutual Obsession”

During the Fandango interview, Elordi said he and Margot have a “mutual obsession” with each other. “I think the thing is, regardless of plot or screenplay, if you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you’re going to make sure you’re within 5 to 10 metres at all times,” he said.

“Watching how she drinks tea, how she eats her food, how she does it,” he added. “When is it going to slip? When is the thing going to come undone? And, it never comes undone,”

3. Margot Said Her Friends Went Feral For Jacob’s Heathcliff

Warner Bros.

Robbie held a private screening of Wuthering Heights for her friends, and things got rowdy. During a January interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor described how her friends were “frothing at the mouth” for Elordi’s Heathcliff.

“They were like rabid dogs and they were a couple of drinks in already, and then the movie started and they were screaming so much,” she said. “Everyone's wearing lace, corsets and veils, and drunk and screaming at the screen. And when Jacob came on screen, I think it registered on the Richter scale; they screamed so loud. Honestly, I was like, if he walked in right now, I think they would eat him. So it was safer that he wasn’t there.”

2. Margot Said She Swooned During This 1 Scene

In a British Vogue interview, Robbie said the film was “more romantic than provocative” — but one swoon-worthy moment counts as both. In the film, Elordi picked up Robbie “with only one arm,” which left the actor feeling some type of way.

“It almost made me weak at the knees,” Robbie explained. “It was the little things that we loved as two women in our 30s, and this movie is primarily for people in our demographic. These epic romances and period pieces aren’t often made by women.”

1. Margot Said They Had Shrines For Each Other On Set

Warner Bros.

During filming, Robbie and Elordi had shrines to each other in their dressing rooms, thanks to Fennell. "At the studio, we both had a dressing room. Emerald went into our dressing rooms and made a shrine of each other in our dressing rooms," Robbie told Today. "It was so unhinged and so hilarious. And she put, like, locks of hair and pictures of us, candles and made a full shrine. Mine was a Jacob shrine. He had a Margot shrine. It was so funny."