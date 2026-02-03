Method acting might not be for everyone, but it’s the type of dedication that director Emerald Fennell encouraged on the Wuthering Heights set. In a Jan. 30 interview with Today, Margot Robbie revealed that she and Jacob Elordi had shrines for each other in their dressing rooms during filming.

"At the studio, we both had a dressing room. Emerald went into our dressing rooms and made a shrine of each other in our dressing rooms," the actor told Today. "It was so unhinged and so hilarious. And she put, like, locks of hair and pictures of us, candles and made a full shrine. Mine was a Jacob shrine. He had a Margot shrine. It was so funny."

According to Robbie, this move helped Fennell “set the bar” for how Robbie and Elordi should view each other, as they took on the roles of Catherine and Heathcliff. “And then we just kept trying to meet the bar,” Robbie said.

Safe to say, Fennell’s strategy worked. Throughout the Wuthering Heights press tour, Robbie and Elordi have been gushing over each other. During an interview with Fandango, posted Jan. 14, Robbie said that she was “co-dependent” on her co-star. “I love everyone so much and I’m always that person who’s so devastated when a job’s over and I never want it to end ... I think I developed that quite quickly with Jacob, too.”

Warner Bros.

“We have a mutual obsession,” Elordi clarified. “If you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you’re going to make sure you’re within 5 to 10 meters at all times, watching how she drinks tea, how she eats her food. She’s an elite actor.”

According to Robbie, all that chemistry translated to some on-screen magic. Apparently, when she showed the film for her friends, they caught on to the love story right away. “When Jacob came on screen, I think it registered on the Richter scale; they screamed so loud,” Robbie said during a Jan. 26 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Honestly, I was like, if he walked in right now, I think they would eat him. So it was safer that he wasn’t there.”