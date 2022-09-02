A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on September 1, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Khloé Kardashian’s New Hair Color Is My Entire Fall Mood Board

We’ve seen so many celebs this year rocking drastic hair changes — and truthfully, there is really no better way to play with your overall look than to switch up your ’do. (I say this as someone who got balayage for the first time in May.) Khloé was recently sporting some intense blond hair, but she has a totally new color for fall that, I have to say, makes me want to go to Starbucks ASAP. READ MORE

A Definitive Ranking Of All The Hair In House Of The Dragon

OK, so moving on to fictional hair trends. Obviously, the new GoT spinoff is bringing some pretty dramatic style and beauty looks back to our screens. I gotta say, I do love me some flowing Westeros hairstyles. I don’t know what it is about fantasy realms that screams “BRAIDS!” but I am here for it. And if you’re in need of more #braidinspo, check out this amazing TikTok creator. READ MORE

Celebs Are Dressing Like ’90s Goths

It’s time to revisit The Craft for outfit inspo! Lately it seems like everyone and their mother have been incorporating aspects of goth glam into their red carpet looks. The ’90s version definitely has a vampy, sultry vibe, but the great thing about goth is that you can make it as edgy or soft as you like. If you already wear all black most days (moi), then you’re 80% of the way there. READ MORE

The Internet Is Roasting Leonardo DiCaprio

If there are any constants in this chaotic world, it’s that Leonardo DiCaprio will only date women until they are 25 before kicking ’em to the curb. Legit, someone on Reddit once made a chart about it that is now part of the discourse every time Leo has a breakup. I now want a sting operation where a very youthful 30-year-old woman tricks Leo into thinking she’s 24, dates him, and reveals the truth on her 25th birthday. READ MORE

