Here’s Why JoJo Siwa Resurrected Old Drama With Justin Bieber

After her latest drama with Candace Cameron-Bure, JoJo Siwa is continuing to dig up old celebrity stories on TikTok. On Aug. 27, Siwa hopped on the viral “Burn It!” trend, which uses audio from The Vampire Diaries, in her latest TikTok video. Siwa took the opportunity to reference a situation between her and Justin Bieber from 2018. The encounter in question? When Bieber poked fun at the Siwa’s first car.

In the TikTok, Siwa green-screened herself next to a Dec. 28, 2018, Instagram post that showed her smiling next to her first car, which was a white BMW tricked out with pastel colors and her name sprawled across the hood. While standing next to the photo, Siwa mouthed the viral audio of Caroline Forbes (Candice King) from The Vampire Diaries saying, “Burn it. Did I say ‘stand there and look stupid?’ No, I said ‘burn it.’”

When mentioning the second ‘burn it,’ Siwa stepped aside to reveal Bieber’s comment on the Instagram. “Burn it,” Bieber wrote, which is why Siwa lightheartedly captioned the video, “#greenscreen this audio was made for me.”

In case you missed the interaction in 2018, it’s also worth noting that Siwa’s mom, Jessalynn Siwa, responded to Bieber’s comment, simply stating at the time, “Burn your own things.”

Later that week in 2018, Bieber addressed the situation on Twitter. “@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like,” he wrote. “I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited.”

Despite the misunderstanding, Siwa accepted the singer’s apology under one condition. “It’s all good bro! you can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good!” she replied on Twitter at the time. No word on if Bieber actually performed at her party.

Things between the two seemed to calm down, so much so that Bieber later referenced the controversy in January 2019. According to Seventeen, the performer posted a shot of Jojo’s back-to-school book, JoJo's Guide to Making Your Own Fun, on his Instagram Story and wrote “Burn it” over the book, before quickly following up with, “haha jk.”

According to Seventeen, Jojo responded to Bieber’s IG story with her own dig that same month. She reportedly posted a photo of herself reading another one of her books to a cardboard cutout of Bieber. She captioned the visual joke, “Since @justinbieber likes my books now I thought I would read him my new one JoJo and BowBow CANDY KISSES.”

As of now, Beiber has yet to respond to Siwa’s TikTok clip. It’s anyone’s guess if he will.