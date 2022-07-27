Candace Cameron Bure Responded To JoJo’s “Rudest Celebrity I’ve Met” Comment

Candace Cameron Bure spilled the tea on JoJo Siwa labeling her the “rudest celebrity” she’d met. On July 24, Siwa posted a viral TikTok where she categorized her thoughts on different celebrities with superlatives like the “nicest” and the “coolest.” When revealing the “rudest” celebrity she’d met, the dancer quickly flashed a photo of Bure. Though Siwa never explained her reasoning for choosing Bure, the Fuller House alum took to Instagram on July 26 to clear up the controversy and explain what went down with Siwa.

Dubbing the video a special edition of “Candace’s Car Chronicles” the actor recorded herself in her car and opened up about the drama with Siwa. She said she was “shocked” by Siwa’s TikTok post and reached out to the former Dance Moms star. According to Bure, they spoke the same morning she posted her Instagram video.

“I called her, and we had a great conversation,” Bure said in the video. “[Siwa] was like, ‘Hey, how you doin'?’ I said, ‘Well, I've been better. What happened?’”

Bure said that Siwa told her that the video was a “silly TikTok trend” and didn't think it would go viral. However, Bure told her that the post “was a big deal” and she wanted to understand what happened. Bure thought they were on good terms after appearing in the same episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show in December 2019.

Bure said that Siwa agreed they got along during the talk show appearance, which prompted the Fuller House star to ask when she’d offended the dancer. Turns out it was at the Fuller House premiere in 2013.

“She said, ‘You know, I met you at the Fuller House premiere, and I was 11 years old,’” Bure said, recounting that Siwa mentioned she’d come up to Bure for a photo on the red carpet but was denied the request by the actor. “‘You said to me, ‘Not right now,’ and then proceeded to do what you were doing, and take pictures with other people on the red carpet,’” she recalled Siwa saying during their phone call.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bure claims she then apologized to Siwa, noting that she felt heartbroken that she’d unknowingly hurt the dancer’s feelings; however, Siwa evidently reassured her that she now, as an adult, gets why Bure turned down the photo and understands that her intentions weren’t bad.

Bure ended her video by saying that lesson to learn from the situation is “to be mindful” of what one posts online.

So, it sounds like Bure and Siwa are on good terms, at least according to the actor. It’s sweet to see that the situation has been cleared up.