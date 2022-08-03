JoJo Siwa’s Mom Shaded Candace Cameron Bure’s “Morals”

Jessalynn Siwa had something to say about Full House star Candace Cameron Bure. On July 24, JoJo Siwa said in a viral TikTok that Bure was the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever met. Two days later, Bure posted an Instagram video saying she’d called Siwa and cleared the air. Now, Siwa’s mom Jessalynn is calling out Bure.

Let’s back it up a bit, all the way back to 2016. JoJo Siwa was 11 years old and attended the premiere of Fuller House, Netflix’s follow-up series to Bure’s beloved ’80s sitcom. As Bure recounted in her IG video, Siwa asked her to take a picture together that night, but the actor turned her down.

Turns out Jessalynn first spoke about the incident on a past episode of her podcast Success With Jess, and she reshared a clip from the episode on Instagram on Aug. 1 in light of Siwa and Bure’s recent back-and-forth. "JoJo ran into D.J. [Bure’s Full House character], and she’s like, ‘Oh, my God, I love you so much. Can we please take a selfie?' And [Bure] was like, ‘Not now. Maybe later.' Word for word. ‘Not now, maybe later,’” Jessalyn said.

“She just couldn't be bothered,” the former Dance Moms star continued, acknowledging that Bure could’ve been dealing with anything. “I do not know what was going on but it's funny when you don't know and somebody treats you like that... and it's hard to be a celebrity. I'll give it to you, but that was so long ago...and we still remember it!"

In her Instagram video, Bure also noted that JoJo said on their phone call she’d remembered the incident, which caused Bure to say she felt “crummy” for breaking JoJo’s childhood heart. A representative for Bure did not return Elite Daily’s request for comment regarding Jessalynn’s post in time for publication.

While it appears that JoJo and Bure are all good, Jessalynn also threw shade at Bure in her Instagram caption. “The recent story told wasn’t quite right so here is the real version,” Jessalynn wrote. “At the end of the day this story, it’s not about a simple photo it’s about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way.”

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A Christian, Bure routinely posts about the Bible on Instagram, though Jessalynn also had something to say about her quoting the Bible. “It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking,” she said.

Bure has not publicly responded to Jessalynn’s post.