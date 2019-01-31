The 'Fuller House' Farewell Season Trailer Will Make You Laugh & Cry At The Same Time

Adios, Tannerinos! You may have just gotten used to Kimmy Gibbler's trademark greeting after eight years of Full House (plus 20 years of reruns) and Fuller House's four-season Netflix run, but you'll soon hear the last of Gibbler gimmicks. Netflix has renewed the spinoff series for a fifth and final season, but the cast's goodbye message promises a satisfying goodbye to the Tanners and company. The Fuller House farewell season trailer might coax a tear or two from your eyes, but we wouldn't have it any other way.

The news of Fuller House's ending comes several months after rumors flew that the show would conclude with its fourth season. In October 2018, TVLine first caught wind of reports that Netflix was considering a Fuller House cancellation ahead of its Season 4 debut that December. While the streaming service's notorious silence about viewership numbers makes gossip like this hard to confirm, star Candace Cameron Bure was quick to deny the speculation. "I don't know why or how that rumor got started," she told E! News at the time. "I have no doubt that we're going to be back for Season 5."

Well, she was totally right, but perhaps she didn't expect a fifth season to include the series finale. However, based on Netflix's announcement of Fuller House ending, the new season will arrive with a tone of finality from the start. First touching upon the show's biggest highlights, Netflix's video message promises a "farewell season." Cameron Bure pops up in the video saying, "We're saving the best for last." Her greeting then leads into clips from her co-stars sending love to viewers before Netflix reiterates Cameron Bure's optimistic statement. When it comes to releasing an emotionally satisfying ending, Netflix has got it, dude.

Netflix on YouTube

With the final season slated for a premiere this fall, there are plenty of important storylines that Season 5 will likely wrap or further develop. In the Season 4 finale, surrogate mother Kimmy (Andrea Barber) gave birth to Stephanie's (Jodie Sweetin) daughter, prompting Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch) to propose to Steph. At the start of the season, DJ (Cameron Bure) also started dating her high school sweetheart Steve (Scott Weinger), clearly setting up a double wedding for Season 5, right? I already have my fingers crossed for Uncle Jesse's reprise of "Forever."

Toss in the kids' antics, appearances from the "old" adults of the family, and maybe a Very Special Episode capturing the Olsen twins' return to TV, and viewers can definitely anticipate an entertaining season.

Mike Yarish / Netflix

One of Netflix's first mainstream attempts at original programming, Fuller House debuted on the service in 2016, usually churning out new episodes twice a year. The series even scored its first Emmy nomination last year when it was recognized in the Outstanding Children's Program category. Exiting on a strong note is something to be proud of in the TV world and it looks like Fuller House has that approach in mind for Season 5. We'll keep an eye out in 15 years for the new series Even Fuller House.

Season 5 of Fuller House premieres on Netflix this fall.