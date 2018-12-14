Fuller House is the gift that keeps giving when it comes to nostalgia, and although some of us are still holding out for an Olsen twin cameo, the reboot has definitely had a healthy, prosperous run. We'll always want to see the Tanners laugh their way through life, but given the cancellation rumors in the lead-up to the Netflix comedy's latest season, will there be a Fuller House Season 5? At least one of the Tanners is confident that the group will be back for more group hugs and checkered couches.

ICYMI, TVLine caught wind of reports in October that Netflix was considering ending Fuller House with its fourth season, which debuted on the streaming service on Dec. 14. Although Netflix is notoriously private about its viewership numbers, its decision to jump on the revival bandwagon early on with Fuller House has definitely paid off, but all shows inevitably run out of steam after a few years. The rumor wasn't too surprising, but star Candace Cameron Bure soon cleared up confusion about the show's future, telling E! News, "I don't know why or how that rumor got started...I have no doubt that we're going to be back for Season 5."

A Netflix spokesperson also played it cool, telling TVLine in October, "No decision has been made about the future of Fuller House; we’re looking forward to the premiere of Season 4 later this year."

Mike Yarish / Netflix

Netflix's mantra appears to be "the more, the merrier" when it comes to its original shows, but Fuller House definitely has a hold on the streaming service's younger audience. This summer, the sitcom celebrated its first Emmy nomination when it earned a spot in the Outstanding Children's Program category. Fuller House has also managed to churn out new seasons pretty quickly, ensuring that it stays fresh in fans' minds. Its third season finale also detailed the older adults' decision to move back to San Francisco, meaning that Fuller House's fourth season has even more Tanner family fun than usual. At this rate, they'll need to start remodeling their house for more space ASAP.

Netflix on YouTube

If you haven't sped through new episodes yet, you're in for a sweet treat as Season 4 explores Kimmy's (Andrea Barber) surrogate pregnancy with Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Jimmy's (Adam Hagenbuch) baby. In true Full House fashion, DJ (Cameron Bure) and Steve (Scott Weinger) finally try to rekindle their high school romance as adults. Could these plots be leading to adorable antics with a baby and a wedding in a fifth season? It's not quite Full House without a Very Special Episode focusing on newborn cuteness or a wedding serenade, so the show is definitely overdue for some of life's biggest milestones.

As for when we could expect news about another season, Season 4's renewal announcement came about a month after the second half of Season 3 premiered on Netflix. If history repeats itself, we could see news about a fifth season in January. Seeing as there hasn't been any more speculation about its ending, it looks like Fuller House has plenty more family updates for us in store.

Season 4 of Fuller House is now streaming on Netflix.