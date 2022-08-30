Consider this is your sign to buy that studded choker.
Of all the retro fashion trends coming back into style, the ‘90s goth vibe is my fave. At its core is a vampy sensuality, but its exterior is all hard edges. The blend of romance and roughness is an A+ combo. No wonder the stars are really feeling this angsty aesthetic.
The ‘90s version of goth holds a special place in my heart. ‘90s goth was understated, applying paint-it-black sensibilities to fashion staples of the era like slip dresses and long skirts. Ahead, see all the celebs going full ‘90s goth and how they’re pulling it off.