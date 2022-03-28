No Time To Cry
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Billie Eilish attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood ...

Billie Eilish Went Full Goth Queen At The Oscars

This gown has me happier than ever.

By Amber Rambharose
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Billie Eilish’s 2022 Oscar red carpet ensemble was a whole vibe and that vibe was big goth energy. The Best Original Song nominee wore an off-the-shoulder tiered Gucci gown which was *a lot* of look, but Eilish wore it well and then some, serving up some smoldering poses before heading inside.

While the look certainly doesn’t show off a lot of skin, Eilish was working the gown and clearly feeling herself.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
1/4

More to come...