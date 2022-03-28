No Time To Cry
Billie Eilish Went Full Goth Queen At The Oscars
This gown has me happier than ever.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Billie Eilish’s 2022 Oscar red carpet ensemble was a whole vibe and that vibe was big goth energy. The Best Original Song nominee wore an off-the-shoulder tiered Gucci gown which was *a lot* of look, but Eilish wore it well and then some, serving up some smoldering poses before heading inside.
While the look certainly doesn’t show off a lot of skin, Eilish was working the gown and clearly feeling herself.
