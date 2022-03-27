Kristen Stewart Immediately Took Off Her Heels On The Oscars Red Carpet

Kristen Stewart knows how to walk a red carpet: by doing so comfortably. The Best Actress nominee started out on the 2022 Oscars red carpet in a pair of mile-high stilettos. But, after all the big photos were taken, the star switched into a pair of flats, creating yet another iconic fashion moment.

Stewart showed up to Hollywood’s biggest night decked out in a custom Chanel black satin jacket and matching shorts, along with Chanel heels. On a night when most women show up in floor-length gowns, Stewart broke the mold with her formal-wear shorts. But that wasn’t her last groundbreaking fashion moment of the night.

After Stewart walked the carpet and posed for a bunch of pics in her high-heels, she made a quick swap into some slightly comfier footwear. Some eagle-eyed viewers noted that as soon as she got the chance, Stewart snuck around a corner of the red carpet to switch into flats. For anyone who’s ever brought a change of shoes to a big event or swapped into sneakers for their commute home from work, it was a hugely relatable moment from the star. After all, it’s unrealistic to expect someone to stick it out in heels all night long, right?

