Pete Davidson was spotted with a new ‘do that has him looking like a special someone in his life: Kim Kardashian. Pete Davidson's new blonde hair matches Kim Kardashian's blonde hair, and the two are now absolutely twinning. You might even have trouble telling the duo apart with such similar platinum looks.

Davidson was photographed for the first time in public after his final appearance on the May 21 episode of Saturday Night Live — and it looks like he decided to shake things up since leaving the show. The 28-year-old was seen outside an office in Calabasas on May 27 sporting a shower cap that covered his newly-dyed platinum blonde locks. His new hair looks so similar to his girlfriend’s blonde hair. Kardashian was also spotted along with Davidson as he rocked his new ‘do. She was also sporting some SKIMS and some futuristic sunglasses at the time.

This isn’t the first time that Davidson, who is a natural brunette, has dyed his hair platinum blonde. He got plenty of rave reviews for his platinum hair at the 2021 Met Gala, which he paired with a black frock dress, black boots, and a white blazer.

Of course, Kardashian dyed her hair blonde for the 2022 Met Gala to complete her Marilyn Monroe-inspired look. The SKIMS founder made fashion history at the event when she stepped out in Monroe’s OG crystal embellished gown, which the late Hollywood star had worn when she sang “Happy Birthday” to John F. Kennedy in 1962. Kardashian attended the 2022 Met Gala with Davidson, who kept his look very simple with a standard tuxedo that certainly helped put the entire spotlight on his girlfriend.

D. Martinez/Shutterstock

D. Martinez/Shutterstock

Davidson and Kardashian’s matching platinum appearance comes a week after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star attended her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding in Italy. Davidson didn’t attend the wedding, which occurred just hours after the comedian wrapped up his final episode on SNL.

With Davidson’s new hair, it looks like the 28-year-old and Kardashian are taking their romance up a notch by sporting similar looks.