Pete Davidson confirmed that he’s leaving SNL on Saturday, May 21, and of course, Kim Kardashian was one of the many people who paid tribute to the comedian for his eight-year tenure on the show. After Davidson’s final SNL sketch on Saturday, Kardashian took to her Instagram stories and shared a collage of throwback pics of her boyfriend to mark the bittersweet occasion. Kim Kardashian’s Instagram after Pete Davidson’s final SNL sketch was so supportive of her BF.

Davidson said a heartfelt goodbye to SNL on the show’s Season 47 finale on May 21 during the “Weekend Update” segment. The 28-year-old joined SNL eight years ago as the youngest cast member in the show’s history, so naturally, the announcement shook up fans. Since Davidson had become best known for his personal “Weekend Update” segments, it was only fitting that he say goodbye during that portion of the show. The comedian made jokes about his various famous moments from the show’s history, including his engagement to Ariana Grande and his feud with Kanye West. After the jokes, Davidson got real about what being a cast member on SNL has meant to him, thanking showrunner Lorne Michaels for all the support. And with that, Davidson’s time on SNL officially came to an end.

Kardashian couldn’t be with her BF for his farewell since she was in Italy for her Kourtney and Travis Barker’s third wedding ceremony. But after Davidson’s final SNL sketch, Kardashian celebrated her boyfriend’s eight seasons on the show by sharing plenty of sweet SNL memories on social media. In an Instagram story, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a collage of Pete throughout the years from SNL without any caption. The center of the collage features a pic of Davidson wearing a baseball cap with “Goodbye SNL” printed on it, which was certainly the perfect tribute to the comedian’s emotional departure from the show.

Before his final SNL appearance on May 21, Davidson also shared a heartfelt letter and throwback video featuring the comedian sharing a hug with Jerrod Carmichael. Since Davidson doesn’t use social media, the letter and clip were shared by Davidson’s friend Dave Sirus on Instagram. "Jerrod sent it to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way," Davidson wrote. "In the video I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It's crazy to think that today I'll be doing my last one."

Davidson wrapped up his letter with a bittersweet message that gives hope to fans hoping to spot him on SNL again, writing, "SNL is my home. I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain. Can't wait to be back next year in a John Mulaney musical number.”

While he may have stepped away from SNL, Davidson isn’t leaving the public eye anytime soon. He’s already got several movies lined up, along with an upcoming Peacock series. And clearly he’s going to have his girlfriend’s support through it all.