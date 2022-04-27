Pete Davidson Is Making A New Comedy Series About His Life

Pete Davidson’s life over the past several months has been as a can’t-look-away rollercoaster ride, and now he’s turning his unexpected celebrity rise into its own TV show. The Saturday Night Live breakout is writing, producing, and starring in the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis, which is being described as a heightened, fictionalized version of Davidson’s own life. Think Curb Your Enthusiasm, except with more stoner humor. Here’s what you can expect from Pete Davidson’s Bupkis, like when it might premiere and whether or not it will address the Kardashian-sized elephant in the room.

Peacock announced its straight-to-series order for Bupkis on Wednesday, April 27 after a reportedly “competitive situation” between networks for the show, per a press release from the streamer. And it’s easy to imagine why Davidson’s new comedy series was such a prized possession. Public interest around the comedian skyrocketed at the end of 2021 when he began dating Kim Kardashian. The new relationship sparked an ugly and very public feud with Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West, and on top of that, Davidson’s bestie MGK had also begun getting a ton of attention around the same time for his buzzy relationship with Megan Fox. Not to mention MGK and Fox had become couple friends with Kim’s sister Kourtney and her BF Travis Barker, another massive attention-grabbing relationship. Basically, the whole situation created a perfect storm of celebrity intrigue, and Davidson is right in the middle of it.

It’s unclear how much Bupkis will go into the Kardashian side of Davidson’s personal life — all we know so far is that the comedian is writing the series himself and playing a fictionalized version of himself in the show.

Bupkis Predicted Release Date

Peacock has not announced a release date for Bupkis. Obviously, Davidson’s schedule is packed at the moment with roles in upcoming films like A24’s Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, the Kaley Cuoco-led romcom Meet Cute, and an appearance in his buddy MGK’s stoner comedy Good Mourning. Hopefully Bupkis will begin streaming sometime in 2023, if not sooner.

Bupkis Predicted Cast

Davidson is the only confirmed cast member so far, but he will likely bring in some of his famous friends for roles since he’s writing and producing the show himself. A Kim Kardashian cameo may be asking for too much, but don’t be surprised if some of Davidson’s SNL castmates show up, or maybe even his buddy MGK.

Bupkis Predicted Trailer

Hopefully Davidson will release some footage from Bupkis before the end of 2022.