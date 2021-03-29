If you told me 10 years ago that Kourtney Kardashian would be dating Travis Barker from Blink-182, and that Megan Fox would be all loved up with Machine Gun Kelly, I wouldn't have believed you. But alas, such is life, and on March 27, they gave fans the ultimate group outing. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s double date with Megan Fox and MGK was everything I wanted and more.

For their big night out, Kardashian, Barker, Fox, and MGK attended a UFC fight, UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2, in Enterprise, Nevada. They sat in the VIP section, and when the audience camera panned to them, both couples kept it cute. Fox threw up a peace sign and stuck her tongue out, MGK raised a toast, and Barker made the "rock on" sign while he and Kardashian sucked on lollipops.

After the fight, the couples went to Las Vegas hotspot The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, a functional barbershop and after-hours speakeasy. According to Us Weekly, both musicians got up on stage and did an impromptu performance of "All The Small Things" by Blink-182. Hello, rock 'n' roll power couples of my dreams.

It's not a shock that these two couples linked up and hit it off. MGK and Barker have collaborated professionally before, most notably with YUNGBLUD for the pop-punk bop "I Think I'm OKAY." Barker also played drums on MGK and Halsey's "forget me too," and MGK's blackbear collab, "my ex's best friend."

Barker and Kardashian were first linked together in January 2021 after he commented on an Instagram picture she posted. Sleuth fans figured out they also posted pictures of the same infinity pool. Us Weekly reported the two were officially dating that month, and in February 2021, Barker and Kardashian confirmed the news on Instagram.

According to Us Weekly, Kardashian's children — Mason, Reign, and Penelope — are reportedly very close with Barker's daughter and son, Alabama and Landon. "They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot," a source reportedly told Us Weekly in January 2021. "Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together."

Fox and MGK started hanging out back in March 2020, when production for their movie, Midnight In The Switchgrass, shut down to due to COVID-19. The two were first seen grabbing food in Calabasas, California, in May 2020. Shortly after, Fox played MGK's love interest in his video for "Bloody Valentine." Us Weekly reported the two were dating in June 2020, and Fox confirmed their relationship on a podcast appearance in July.

"I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time," Fox said in an interview on Give Them Lala ... With Randall. "We're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

That July, Kelly posted a photo of his girlfriend captioned "waited for eternity to find you again" with the location of "The Universe." I'm not crying, you're crying. Here's hoping that both of these adorable couples can continue to go on double dates — and give fans (me, I'm fans) the swoon-worthy content we deserve.