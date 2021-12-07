Sooo, Pete Davidson is now running Calving Klein’s Instagram (shoutout to whoever who had that brilliant idea), and things have already escalated. On Dec. 6, Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly’s went on Calvin Klein Instagram Live for a very horny (and phallic) discussion about — you guessed it! — their penises. After all, what could be hotter than two men sitting in their underwear, talking about their manhood?

During the Instagram Live, Davidson and MGK started out fully dressed, but eventually stripped down to their Calvin Klein underwear. And it prompted an interesting (see: horny) discussion about their junk. I mean, would you expect anything less? Per Page Six, Davidson was the first to take the conversation in the R-rated direction. “Nice stuff, by the way,” he said to MGK, referring to his package. “I get it now. Good for you. Good for you, dog.”

Although not everybody would take that comment in stride (at least, not without a long awkward pause), MGK didn’t seem to mind. He responded, alluding to a potential future photoshoot for Calvin Klein, “I would’ve put an extra two socks in there and blew the world’s mind.” (Are our minds really so easily blown?)

Davidson agreed, “Always gotta fluff it up or get a sweet in-between-er, you can’t just go cold.” I can’t say I understand, but whatever works!

Davidson continued, describing his manhood in explicit detail. “I’m a grower for sure,” he said, but then changed his mind. “I’m not really a grower or a shower. It’s actually the same small and hard. It’s actually a scientific wonder.” And no matter what you think of that, I have to say: props to Davidson for taking back the narrative on his penis. It was time.

And in case there was any doubt, Davidson and Kelly (and Calvin Klein’s marketing team) knew exactly what they’re doing by having this convo on IG Live. “I hope everyone’s horny at home,” Davidson said. “We really brought the horniness. We bring the horniness.”

Um, does that mean that this duo will be bringing double the horniness (and socks for stuffing) in a Calvin Klein ad soon? Only time will tell, but I’m hoping we get a few more IG Lives in the meantime.