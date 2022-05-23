After months of anticipation, lots of PDA, and two weddings, the third time was a charm for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who officially tied the knot in an Italian ceremony surrounded by their family. Unlike with Kravis’ impromptu post-Met Gala ceremony in Las Vegas in April or their recent legal ceremony in Santa Barbara, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding ceremony venue in Italy has significant historical roots. If you want your own Kravis-style event, here’s what to know about the 16th century Italian castle overlooking Portofino bay and the Mediterranean — and how much it costs to book a day at the venue.

Reports have been swirling that Kardashian and Barber were planning to say “I do” once again after they were spotted in the Italian seaside destination the week of May 16, and Kravis and various family members finally gave fans a peek at their nuptials on Sunday, May 22 by sharing photos from the ceremony on Instagram.

Dressed in a white corseted Dolce and Gabbana mini wedding dress and an intricate lace veil, the Kardashians star exchanged vows with the Blink-182 drummer at the Castello Brown, which was renovated as a private residence in the 1800s and then taken over by the Municipality of Portofino in 1961. Before its recent transformation, the historic castle was a military stronghold as early as 1425, and according to the website, even has ties to Napolean Bonaparte when it was briefly under French control.

Shutterstock

While its past might be less than romantic, Castello Brown is now a private event space that you can rent to host weddings, conferences, art events, and more. Thanks to its its historical architecture and stunning outdoor space — which Kardashian and Barker made their own with deep red fabric, gold gilded candles, and a religious backdrop — Kravis were able to say their vows at a picture-perfect venue that also boasts incredible views of the bay and the Mediterranean sea. Definitely Kardashian-worthy.

Jeremy Woodhouse/Photodisc/Getty Images

While anyone is able to book their own wedding or event at this ‘Gram-worthy Italian castle, you can expect to spend up to $5,000 Euros (or about $5,300) to rent Castello Brown for a day between April and September, depending on how popular the date is. However, select dates from October through March are as low as 1,000 Euros, and civil ceremonies can start at 300 Euros, meaning it won’t necessarily break the bank to host a special event here.

Shutterstock

While Kravis likely spent quite a bit more to make their dream wedding come true, it sounds like making Kourtney’s “fairytale” ceremony happen was definitely worth it for the couple.

A source previously told E! about the couple’s decision to have their wedding in Italy, saying, “Although she is already legally married to Travis, she is excited to finally have her fairytale wedding and have her friends and family witness them exchange vows . . . it's going to be a very romantic wedding. It will have many details that embody their relationship."