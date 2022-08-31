The internet has a lot of opinions about Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole Easterling’s budding relationship. The 26-year-old rapper and Addison Rae’s mom started flirting on TikTok in July, and things have only gotten more serious since. On Aug. 28, they were each other’s dates to the MTV Video Music Awards, and the duo wasn’t exactly shy about PDA. But everything may not be what what it seems. One anonymous source claimed to Paige Six that Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole aren’t actually a couple. (Elite Daily reached out to Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole about the rumors. Yung Gravy had no comment, and Sheri Nicole did not respond in time for publication.)

It sounds like not everyone is buying Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole’s VMA makeout seshes. A Page Six insider dubbed their romance “viral bait.” They claimed, “It’s a PR relationship. It’s kissing, but it’s not real.” Oof.

The source continued, “I don’t think he’s just lusting after older ladies in real life. That’s just [not] real.” (Ahem, is 42 considered “older” now?) Another somewhat suspicious detail? The same source claimed that Yung Gravy is currently chatting it up with a 25-year-old blond woman via Insta and generally is attracted to blonds; Sheri is a brunette.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, this source could be totally off-base. During an episode of the Jeff FM podcast on Aug. 2, Yung Gravy called his connection with Sheri Nicole “real.” He also defended his (maybe?) GF on Twitter on Aug. 29. “She’s newly single and living her life,” he tweeted in response to a “What’s Trending” tweet that was critical of their VMAs PDA. “Leave her alone lol,” the rapper added.

Sooo how does Addison Rae feel about her mom’s new beau? According to another Page Six source, she’s “mortified” by the drama surrounding her fam. “Addison has seen her parents go through a lot of ups and downs over the years, but everything going on right now has been particularly overwhelming for her.” (ICYMI, her father, Monty Lopez, was accused of cheating on Sheri Nicole back in July. Since then, the TikTok star’s parents have gone their separate ways — though that hasn’t stopped Monty from challenging Yung Gravy to a boxing match and criticizing Sheri Nicole on IG.) The TikTok star does not currently follow Sheri Nicole, Yung Gravy, or Monty on Insta.

No matter what’s going on with Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole, I’m wishing them (and Addison Rae) the best!