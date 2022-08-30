Rapper Yung Gravy shocked viewers when he arrived at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28 with none other than Addison Rae’s mom Sheri Nicole Easterling. While some were excited to see the maybe-couple make their debut, others were a little confused. And as for Addison’s father Monty Lopez? Well, he was less than thrilled about his ex-wife’s behavior and shared his thoughts on the matter via his Instagram Story.

"Thank you @younggravy for taking the leftovers. I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that Sheri Nicole made me abandon as a child in order to be with her!” he wrote over a picture of him standing shirtless in the mirror on Aug. 28. “Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child!" Monty has one child, Macye Neumeyer, from a previous relationship.

Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole first sparked romance rumors by flirting on TikTok (where else?) in July, AKA the same month that reports of Monty’s rumored affair surfaced. ICYMI, Monty reportedly had a five-month affair with 25-year-old Renée Ash while he was still married to Sheri Nicole. Renée came forward to Page Six on July 7. Monty has not publicly addressed the rumors besides posting a telling TikTok Story to the trending sound “Am I the villain?” the same day the Page Six story went up.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Two days later, on July 9, Sheri Nicole posted a TikTok using the “Your Next Date” filter but covered her date's name with the rapper’s instead. And so the flirting began. Yung Gravy stitched Sheri Nicole’s video and responded, “Oh, it’s on sight, baby.” He also captioned the video #gravyrae. (Subtle.)

As their TikTok flirtationship continued, Monty decided to challenge Yung Gravy to a boxing match. But Yung Gravy, being the gentleman he is, politely declined. “I’m a grown man. I’m not gonna fight you over TikTok drama. You’ve got one of the most successful daughters in the world and you decide to act half her age to try to get some attention while embarrassing your whole family,” the rapper said in an Aug. 11 TikTok. “So grow up, get some help, and if we cross paths in real life, don’t do anything stupid.” Um, does Monty’s IG Story count as “something stupid?”

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Although things may still be rocky between Monty and Sheri Nicole (and Monty and Yung Gravy, for that matter), it seems like a real relationship may be brewing. On Aug. 2, Yung Gravy addressed his connection with Sheri Nicole. During an appearance on the Jeff FM podcast, he was asked if their flirtation was real or a meme, and the “Mr. Clean” rapper replied, “It’s real. She’s been single lately.”

The duo’s red carpet debut at the VMAs on Aug. 28 only made things more official. (And their public makeouts pretty much sealed the deal.)

Here’s hoping this messy back-and-forth ends here.