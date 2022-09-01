The leaves on the trees are starting to change, and fall is right around the corner. As summer sadly comes to a close, a new start blows in with the crisp autumn air. Work and school will come back into focus along with a new morning routine. Making a satisfying breakfast before a busy day can be daunting, especially if you’re low on time and want it to be as nutritious as possible. Luckily, the foodie side of TikTok has got you covered. Keep scrolling to see seven fall breakfast recipes from TikTok that are easy to make and packed with festive fall flavors to get you in the spirit of the season.

This list of spicy, sweet, and savory breakfast recipes can all be whipped up the night before or in the morning with few steps. On crisp mornings, it feels like a treat to enjoy a cozy fall breakfast before you head off on your busy day. These breakfast recipes, like carrot cake pancakes and an apple pie parfait, are sweet and satisfying jumpstarts that will feel like an extra dose of self-care.

If you go apple picking this fall, make sure to set aside some for your mornings over some chia seed pudding or on toast with nut butter. There are so many flavors and food possibilities in the fall, so try out these delicious breakfast ideas from TikTok you can throw together and enjoy before heading out the door.

Apple Pie Toast @carolina.inspo This easy apple pie toast shared by @carolina.inspo on TikTok will add a little spice to your early morning snack. To make it yourself, just toast a slice of your bread of choice and spread on a layer of creamy nut butter. In a pan, saute a chopped apple with agave syrup, cinnamon, and a dash of water. Pile the sweet mixture on top of the toast and take a bit of this balanced take on apple pie.

Carrot Cake Pancakes @oatsfairy Pancakes are the ultimate morning comfort food, and luckily @oatsfairy created this carrot cake pancake recipe that's nutritious and simple to throw together. She posted the full recipe on Instagram, which uses lots of yummy spices, shredded carrots, chopped walnuts, maple syrup, and apple sauce. You can pre-mix the batter the night before to store in the fridge and then cook up a quick stack of warm pancakes on a crisp fall morning.

High-Protein Yogurt Bowl @healthica These high-protein overnight oats by @healthica will keep you full of energy and satisfied throughout your busy day. The night before school or work, grab a jar or sealable container and mix together oats, almond milk, vanilla yogurt, protein powder, maple syrup, and cinnamon, and let it sit in the fridge overnight. In the morning, you can top the cold oatmeal with fresh fruit and nut butter to enjoy at home or take to-go.

Harvest Protein Salad @helloholloway/ To start your day with tons of vegetables, protein, and nutrients, check out this harvest salad from @helloholloway on TikTok. It includes cooked butternut squash, brussels sprouts, pomegranate seeds, cinnamon, and a fried egg for a super filling and flavorful breakfast that takes advantage of prime produce in the fall.

Apple Pie Yogurt Parfait @somethingnutritious For a buttery-sweet apple crunch while you start your day, check out this apple pie yogurt parfait idea. @somethingnutritious broke down the three steps to make it: add one layer of your favorite yogurt, a layer of pre-sauteed cinnamon apples, and finally, maple cinnamon granola. It’ll take you just five minutes to build this autumn parfait, as long as you have the components prepped ahead of time.

Cozy Chia Seed Pudding @thepalatablelife If you love chia pudding or just look for any excuse to have “dessert for breakfast,” @thepalatablelife chia seed pudding is definitely for you. It starts by soaking the chia seeds over night in the fridge with almond milk and maple syrup. In the morning, the cold pudding is layered with apples cooked in maple syrup and protein-packed nut butter.