The leaves on the trees are starting to change, and fall is right around the corner. As summer sadly comes to a close, a new start blows in with the crisp autumn air. Work and school will come back into focus along with a new morning routine. Making a satisfying breakfast before a busy day can be daunting, especially if you’re low on time and want it to be as nutritious as possible. Luckily, the foodie side of TikTok has got you covered. Keep scrolling to see seven fall breakfast recipes from TikTok that are easy to make and packed with festive fall flavors to get you in the spirit of the season.
This list of spicy, sweet, and savory breakfast recipes can all be whipped up the night before or in the morning with few steps. On crisp mornings, it feels like a treat to enjoy a cozy fall breakfast before you head off on your busy day. These breakfast recipes, like carrot cake pancakes and an apple pie parfait, are sweet and satisfying jumpstarts that will feel like an extra dose of self-care.
If you go apple picking this fall, make sure to set aside some for your mornings over some chia seed pudding or on toast with nut butter. There are so many flavors and food possibilities in the fall, so try out these delicious breakfast ideas from TikTok you can throw together and enjoy before heading out the door.