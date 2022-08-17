No one can break the internet with a hair change quite like JoJo Siwa. Though the So You Think You Can Dance judge was previously famous for her signature blonde ponytail throughout the years, she has made a couple hair changes in 2022 that made everyone do a double take. In April, it was her era-ending chop that featured buzzed sides styled in a combover mohawk. Now, well, it’s more like the opposite. JoJo Siwa’s currently sporting a mullet hairstyle, and to say the internet has some thoughts would be a massive understatement.

On Monday, Aug. 15, the 19-year-old Dance Moms alum posted two back-to-back videos on TikTok. In the first video, she can be seen wearing a white tee with a multi-colored print underneath a zip-up hoodie adorned with heart-covered apples; in the second video, she can be seen wearing a top covered in golden tassels — two very different looks, but it was her actions that remained the same in both. Using a viral sound, Siwa lip-synced, “What the f*ck? Did you just call me mullet daddy?” as she shook out her hair to reveal what appears to be new blonde extensions underneath her aforementioned combover mohawk.

See JoJo Siwa's "Mullet Daddy" Hairstyle TikTok (@itsjojosiwa) TikTok (@itsjojosiwa)

Considering fans flipped out over Siwa’s 19th birthday hairdo, which included one of TikTok’s favorite hair trends, hair tinsel, you can bet that TikTokers were quick to comment on this big switch-up. And with a caption like “It’s giving….🤠🤠🤠” on the second video, Siwa left the door wide open for fans to leave their clever responses.

“It’s giving JoJo Exotic,” commented TikTok user Andrea Ptaszkiewicz on Tuesday, in reference to Joe Exotic, who famously sported a mullet on Netflix’s Tiger King. Another said, “JoJo Dirt,” a clear callout to David Spade’s mullet-wearing character, Joe Dirt, from the 2001 film of the same name (and the 2015 sequel, Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser, which was nowhere near as iconic.) There were also multiple shout-outs to Billy Ray Cyrus, who called his iconic mullet a “Kentucky Waterfall” during his “Achy Breaky Heart” days.

No word yet on whether Siwa’s new lewk is here to stay, so let’s soak it all in, just in case.