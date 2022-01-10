TikTok Says Hair Tinsel Is *Back* And It’s Giving Serious Fairy Hair Vibes
Beyoncé made hair tinsel iconic in 2010, and now it’s back again.
In the quest to become the most sparkly version of yourself possible, there’s one step you’ve been missing. Like all trends, this one’s already all over TikTok. Egirls refer to the look as “fairy hair,” but no matter what you call it, hair tinsel is the latest must-try hairdo. (Before we get into it: No, don’t just scavenge your Christmas decorations for scraps of tinsel to recreate the style.)
The stringy and sparkly look first made an impact during its run in the ‘90s, only to return as a fashion darling nearly a decade ago. Back in 2010, Beyoncé brought hair tinsel into the mainstream by rocking the look to the Grammys. In case you can’t remember, that’s also the year “Single Ladies” won Song of the Year. The singer’s look featured iridescent strings of tinsel, made up of thin strands of metallic foil, gently tied into her then-honey-blonde hair.
Now, TikTok has resurrected the trend, and it’s not hard to see why. Rather than do an entire hair overhaul with a new cut or color, you can simply tie hair tinsel to a few strands of your hair to completely change up your look. You also don’t have to deal with any harsh chemicals to get the look, either. And because tinsel comes in tons of colors, you can change your sparkle to best fit your mood.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
It doesn’t need to be the holidays for you to break the tinsel out.