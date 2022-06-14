After entering the world of reality TV at just 9 years old, JoJo Siwa has had many iconic hairdos over the years. She’s played with colors and styles, and while you’re used to seeing her in a ponytail, she’s not afraid to try something new. From her first step into stardom to now, Siwa’s hair evolution over the course of her career deserves more than a small shout-out.

Siwa’s nearly decade-long career all started with none other than Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, a spin-off show from Dance Moms. From the very beginning, Siwa was known for her statement bows. Soon after, she started a YouTube channel, has competed on Dancing with the Stars, and is now a judge on So You Think You Can Dance. Throughout that time, she’s graduated from her classic, blonde ponytail to playing with colors, trying ‘90s looks, and even, most shockingly, getting a pixie cut.

So, going back to the time when fame was just a twinkle in the dancer’s eye to now having nearly 12 million followers on Instagram, you can say the 19-year-old has grown a lot. So, starting in 2015 all the way to 2022, here’s a look at JoJo Siwa’s hair evolution over the years. And, no, she’s never lost her love bows.

March 2015: JoJo Siwa With A Big Bow And Ponytail JB Lacroix/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Since the beginning of Siwa’s career, there’s been one go-to hairdo in her arsenal. Her high, side-ponytail and big bow combo is just as synonymous with Siwa now as it was at the very beginning.

March 2016: JoJo Siwa With A Dip-Dyed Pink Ponytail Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images While attending the 2016 Nickelodeon Choice Awards, Siwa rocked pink, dip-dyed hair. It was her first foray into the world of colored locks, and she’s since decided the look was definitely for her. Of course, she’s got a big, pink bow to match.

May 2016: JoJo Siwa With Crimped, Streaked Hair Paul Redmond/WireImage/Getty Images Siwa wasn’t afraid to go full Lizzie McGuire in 2016. With plenty of neon streaks clipped into her ultra-high ponytail, her crimped hair was as bold and Y2K as you can get.

July 2018: JoJo Siwa With Pink And Blue Hair Sam Tabone/WireImage/Getty Images Upping her dip-dye game, Siwa matched her blue and pink hair to her Rainbow Bright style dance dress in 2018. Talk about a cotton candy dream.

April 2019: JoJo Siwa With Multicolored Streaks Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To celebrate her 16th birthday, the YouTuber went super pastel with her streaks. For this look, there are so many colors in her hair, you can barely see the blonde.

August 2020: JoJo Siwa With Loose Waves James Charles totally undid Siwa’s classic look and styled her much more normcore. By the end of the video, Charles styled her hair down and in loose waves. Truly, before this 2020 video, I don’t think I’d ever seen her with her hair down.

October 2021: JoJo Siwa With Brown Hair JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images During her time on Dancing with the Stars, Siwa pranked her partner Jenna Johnson by dressing just like her. That even included turning her blonde hair into a rich, chocolate brown. Even though it’s just a joke, I can hardly recognize the dancer.

November 2021: JoJo Siwa With A Crown Braid And Waves Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the 2021 American Music Awards, Siwa dressed up her hair with a simple crown braid. Ever so glamorous, the rest of her hair was styled in loose waves down her back. If I have to name this look, I would call it *modern princess*.

April 2022: JoJo Siwa With Space Buns Steven Simione/FilmMagic/Getty Images Siwa broke out the Princess Leia vibes with her space buns at the 2022 GLAAD Awards. She tossed in a braid to add a graphic touch to the already classic look.

April 2022: JoJo Siwa With Short, Shaved Hair Days after the GLAAD Media Awards, Siwa kissed her long hair goodbye. She chopped off at least six inches of her hair to create her half-shaved, pixie cut. It’s about as ~cool for the summer~ as you can get.