After entering the world of reality TV at just 9 years old, JoJo Siwa has had many iconic hairdos over the years. She’s played with colors and styles, and while you’re used to seeing her in a ponytail, she’s not afraid to try something new. From her first step into stardom to now, Siwa’s hair evolution over the course of her career deserves more than a small shout-out.
Siwa’s nearly decade-long career all started with none other than Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, a spin-off show from Dance Moms. From the very beginning, Siwa was known for her statement bows. Soon after, she started a YouTube channel, has competed on Dancing with the Stars, and is now a judge on So You Think You Can Dance. Throughout that time, she’s graduated from her classic, blonde ponytail to playing with colors, trying ‘90s looks, and even, most shockingly, getting a pixie cut.
So, going back to the time when fame was just a twinkle in the dancer’s eye to now having nearly 12 million followers on Instagram, you can say the 19-year-old has grown a lot. So, starting in 2015 all the way to 2022, here’s a look at JoJo Siwa’s hair evolution over the years. And, no, she’s never lost her love bows.