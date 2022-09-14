JoJo Siwa’s New Girlfriend Is A TikTok Star

OK, I figured this was coming, but I’ve been waiting for the official announcement for, like, ever. JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus have been openly flirting on social media since early August, sparking some romance speculation. Turns out, the rumors were true. On Sept. 12, Siwa finally confirmed she’s dating Cyrus — via TikTok, of course. So, who is Cyrus exactly? She has 7 million followers on the popular app and no, there is no relation to Miley.

In Siwa’s TikTok video announcement, the duo took advantage of a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth. The montage shows Siwa and Cyrus in the process of posing, and the photo results after. Needless to say, it was the kissing pose and photo that gave away their romance. The “Boomerang” singer wrote alongside the clip, “The ✨moment✨ vs. the 🥺picture🥺,” and added a simple, “Happiest girl” in the caption.

The 22-year-old influencer’s real last name is actually Blanchard. Cyrus’ (AKA Blanchard’s) TikToks consistently get millions of views, and it’s easy to see why. She posts innovative recipe ideas (rainbow pizza, anyone?), crafty projects, lots of relationship content, and videos about her queer identity.

Fans started suspecting a potential romance between Siwa and Cyrus on Aug. 8 when they fed each other spicy crab and pancakes. Not to mention, over the past month, they’ve posted dances, challenges, and... oh yeah, that time they joked about being “purely platonic.” ICYMI, on Sept. 4, they acted out the iconic Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick audio, “We’re friends. Purely platonic. What’s so funny? I don’t know.” That kinda screamed, um, not so platonic.

Siwa broke up with her ex-GF, Kylie Prew, in June 2022 (for the second time.) Cyrus also had a recent breakup — she and fellow influencer Soph Mosca ended things in early August after two years of dating and a whole lot of relationship videos.

There were already several soft and medium launches of this meant-to-be couple, but hey, nothing really says offish like a hard launch. Happy for these two!