JoJo Siwa Entered Her Slytherin Era With This TikTok Cosplay

JoJo Siwa is known for her over-the-top personality and her often over-the-top looks to match. Her latest Halloween costume is no different. Plus, it shows just how much of a Harry Potter fan she is. On Oct. 25, the star posted a TikTok in her best Draco Malfoy cosplay while reciting dialogue from a Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone scene. In a platinum blonde pixie cut wig and a spot-on Slytherin robe, Siwa is a dead ringer for Malfoy, who was played in the films by Tom Felton.

In the video, Siwa lip-synced to an early scene in the franchise where Draco Malfoy introduces himself and his friends to Harry Potter, who was played, of course, by a young Daniel Radcliffe.

“This is Crabbe, and Goyle,” Siwa lip-synced in the video. “And I’m Malfoy. Draco Malfoy.”

In the film, Ron Weasley, who was played by Rupert Grint, snickers when Malfoy mentions his name, and Siwa effortlessly captured Malfoy’s attitude with his response. “Think my name’s funny, do you?” she mouthed along to audio of Felton’s lines. “I’ve no need to ask yours. Red hair and a hand-me-down robe? You must be a Weasley.”

Siwa’s girlfriend and TikTok star Avery Cyrus supported her Slytherin transformation and commented under the video, saying “All the sudden I have a crush on Draco Malfoy.”

The video is just one of three Draco Malfoy-inspired TikToks that Siwa posted. In another, Siwa lip-synced to Malfoy’s most iconic lines from the Harry Potter series, including “My father will hear about this!”, “Training for the ballet, Potter?”, “Scared, Potter?” and, of course, the one-word line, simply “Potter.”

Siwa first revealed her costume in an Oct. 24 TikTok where she lip-synced to the intro of Mariah Carey’s holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Only instead of saying “you” (and seeing as she’s already taken), Siwa included a sound bite of Felton saying “Draco Malfoy” while donning her best Slytherin apparel.

Halloween is still a few days away, so it’s entirely likely fans haven’t seen the last of Draco Siwa. Why not match her with your own Harry Potter Halloween costume this year? The Sorting Hat would love it.