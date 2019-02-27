I'm sorry, but is there any Harry Potter fan alive who isn't at least a little bit invested in the love life of each and every IRL actor? If so, I'd love to meet you and interrogate you. As for the rest of us, it's probably safe to say that we're more than ready to know every detail about our favorites and their romantic affairs. So, is Tom Felton dating anyone? Well, let's just say that the Slytherin alum is very close with one of the most iconic Gryffindor ladies, ever.

Before we dive into the current rumors, Felton's last publicized relationship was with actress Jade Gordon, who played Draco Malfoy's wife in a brief scene in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Bustle reports. However, the couple went their separate ways way back in 2016. We all know how hard coping with breakups can be, especially after a long-term relationship, and according to several media outlets, Felton was linked to Gordon for a whopping eight years.

Following his split with Gordon, Felton avoided confirming any new romances, but that didn't stop the paps from getting all up in his business. According to The Daily Mail, the Harry Potter star was reportedly seen engaging in an extremely passionate make-out sesh with a mystery blonde bae in August 2018. The pair was spotted in LA, but it seems Felton kept the details of any under lock and key.

Enter the glorious Emma Watson. Fans have long suspected that there could've been some sparks flying between Watson and Felton since way back in 2011, when Watson told Seventeen, "For the first two movies, I had a huge crush on Tom Felton. He was my first crush. He totally knows. We talked about it — we still laugh about it. We are really good friends now, and that's cool." If things had ended there maybe we all could have conceded that a crush was just a crush, and left it at that.

However, since his split with Gordon, it seems he and Watson have continued to remain close. The rumor mill really started turning last November when Watson 'gramed about one of their hangouts. I had my doubts, but watching the video clip of the two skateboarding together made me scream out loud at the cuteness of it all. Come on. It's beyond cute.

The sweetness does not stop there, folks. Shortly after their hangout, Felton described Watson as "lovely" to Us Weekly. "We do see each other quite a lot actually. We just don’t always post pictures about it," he told Us Weekly. "Everyone loves the reunion of it. We’re reuniting all the time we just don’t always post it on Instagram." Elite Daily reached out to representatives for Felton about his relationship status but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Since there's been no confirmation by either Watson or Felton about a romance, it honestly looks like the two of them are just close friends, which is amazing in and of itself! 20 years of friendship is no joke. And while we might not know who Tom Felton is dating at the moment, I can say that if Watson's posts about him are any indication, anyone who does end up dating him is going to be real lucky. Lovely, indeed.