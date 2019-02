When it comes to Hollywood power players, the Emma's pretty much rule the game. Emma Watson, in particular, is known not only for her brilliant acting chops, but also for her intellect and her passion for empowering women. The outspoken feminist is an avid reader and an Ivy League graduate, having attended Brown University to study English literature. Basically, she's goals AF, so it's easy to see why fans would become invested in her personal life. So, is Emma Watson dating anyone? Well, the actress certainly doesn't delve too deeply into her love life, but the rumor mill has, in fact, churned out a possible bae.

It's important to note that Watson herself has remained steadfast in her endeavor to keep her private life private. Nevertheless, The Daily Mail reported back in October 2018 that Watson was spotted with tech CEO Brendan Wallace in Mexico. [Elite Daily has reached out to a representative for Watson regarding her relationship status and did not hear back prior to the publication of this story.] The two were reportedly kissing, although that's all that's been reported of the two rumored lovebirds. Clearly, Watson knows how to lay low. But are they still together, or could she have moved on by now?

Since the Mexico sighting, Watson hasn't been linked to Wallace, or anyone for that matter. The 28-year-old hasn't posted anything to her social media featuring a potential love interest — other than a smiling shot of her and former Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton, which some fans hope might mean the two are together. Of course, neither Watson nor Felton has commented on those rumors, and they've referred to each other as "friends" when they have commented on the other, so it's likely that these two are just that.

Previously, Watson reportedly dated former Glee star, Chord Overstreet. The two were reportedly together for about six months, and even then, neither one ever really publicly addressed or commented on the rumored relationship. They were spotted holding hands and leaving parties together, according to Harper's Bazaar, but both still managed to keep it on the down-low. So it's no surprise that she wouldn't want to comment on her current relationship, if she's even in one.

In a February 2017 interview with Vanity Fair, Watson touched on her desire for privacy, saying, "I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways. I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."

Everyone deserves privacy, including public figures and celebrities. If Watson ever does choose to open up about her relationship status or bring a date to an event, then good for her! But she's also under no obligation to do so. It's her life, y'all! And honestly, more power to her.