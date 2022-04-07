Say goodbye to the long ponytail you’ve come to know and love; Jojo Siwa got a dramatic new haircut. She’s rocking a grown-out mohawk that’s so different from her long, mid-back length hair. Gone is the iconic hairstyle she’s had since her first appearance in Dance Moms back in 2014. Talk about the end of an era. But thankfully, she brought her fans along for the ride.

Siwa was clearly so excited for her new transformation. In a video posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, April 6, the 18-year-old shared the very first cut of her new look, and she was all smiles. As “Cool for the Summer” by Demi Lovato plays in the background, Siwa’s hairstylist takes what must be at least 5 inches off of her hair.

Sure, that cut was dramatic, but Siwa didn’t stop there. In fact, she got much more hair taken off after the initial chop. The next day (today, Thursday, April 7), Siwa revealed her new ‘do with a big grin on Instagram. Her hair now features shaved sides styled in a sort of comb-over mohawk. The hair on the top of her head reaches her cheek with a tousled, curly effect. Through the window of her car, there’s a collection of little rainbows decorating her face. “HAPPPPPY,” was all Siwa had to say about her transformation and the new look, and her joy is radiating.

But what does her new, ultra short ‘do signify? Is Siwa done with her big bows? What will she wear in her hair now? Without inferring too much, it seems clear that Siwa was ready for a change. New ‘do, new you. So for fans at home curious over what she’ll do next to surprise you, well you’ll just have to wait and see. Her bright bows were her calling card, but I have a feeling she might have some new hair accessories in her future.

Her new summer look is already a smashing success. In just an hour, Siwa’s photo of her new hair racked up more than 100,000 likes, and that number continues to grow. Now, I just need her to post a full 360-view of the look so I can take it to the salon for myself.