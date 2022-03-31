JoJo Siwa has left the single life behind, according to a recent interview on Rachel Ballinger’s Rachel Uncensored podcast. During their conversation, the 18-year-old shared her updated relationship status, and it turns out Siwa is in a new relationship five months after her split with Kylie Prew — and she honestly sounds super content.

On March 30, Siwa opened up about her latest romance. “We’re not single,” she said, per Page Six, before quipping, “I say ‘we’re’ because it’s me and my multiple personalities within myself.” And yes, that means that she isn’t interested in seeing anyone else (presumably, neither are her multiple personalities). Siwa’s apparently a fan of monogamy. She added, “I am not single, and I don’t want to mingle. No, I’m a loyal lady.”

Siwa also joked about making some adjustments to her IG profile. “I was gonna erase my whole bio but just put the lock [emoji],” she said. (BTW, as of publication, her bio is lock-less, not that I’m reading into things.)

Apparently, Siwa is happy to be done with dating — for now, at least. “Listen, I went around the block. I tried a lot, and I learned a lot, and I’m very, very, very happy where I am now,” she told Ballinger.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

Though Siwa opened up a lot about her current sitch, she avoided sharing her new SO’s name, simply insisting that she is “happy” and that’s “all that matters.”

It’s a different approach from her previous and very public relationship with Kylie Prew. When the couple started dating in January 2021, Siwa didn’t shy away from publicizing their romance. On Feb. 8, 2021 (exactly one month from when they started dating), Siwa posted a heartfelt IG about their relationship, with a gushing caption:

After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my Girlfriend... She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!

And although Siwa said they were both doing “OK” after their split in October 2021, their breakup — specifically, the public’s attention — had to be hard.

It makes total sense that Siwa would want to avoid that kind of pain in the future. If that means keeping her partner’s name a secret for now, so be it. As Siwa said, as long as she’s happy, that’s what’s most important.