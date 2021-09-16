When Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa publicly announced the start of her new relationship with girlfriend Kylie Prew in January 2021, she wasn’t just coming out as queer — she was inviting fans into the wild and wonderful world of what would grow to be one of the most delightfully quirky loves of the year. Case in point: On the Sept. 15 episode of The Tonight Show, the Youtube star gushed to host Jimmy Fallon that she and Prew celebrate not one, not two, but four whole anniversaries every month.

Fallon congratulated Siwa on eight months with Prew, to which Siwa responded with a gleaming (and slightly mischievous) smile. "We actually celebrate four days though,” she said, breaking it down. “When Ky asked me to be [her] girlfriend, when I asked Ky to be [my] girlfriend, when we told each other that we liked each other, and when we kissed for the first time. So we celebrate all four: 8th, 14th, 28th, and 29th."

She continued her explanation: “Ky asked me to be [her] girlfriend on the 8th, Jan. 8th. But then I was like, 'You know what?' I also need to ask you to be my girlfriend. So we did that. And yesterday was the anniversary of that day, when I asked Ky to be my girlfriend."

When Fallon asked if the couple gets exhausted keeping track of all the days and celebration-worthy moments, Siwa laughed. She said once they reach the one-year mark they’ll probably tone it down a bit; but for now, it’s all just young love at its sugary sweet peak.

After months of adorable moments shared on social media, Siwa and Prew made their red carpet debut in early September at the premiere of Siwa’s upcoming project, a Nickelodeon movie that will be streaming on Paramount+ this month called The J Team.

At the event, Siwa and her girlfriend glowed, lighting up the red carpet with their candy-colored outfits and exuberant love for each other. They even indulged in some light PDA, framed by their matching high ponies as they shared a smooch.

No matter how much longer they continue to celebrate all four of their monthaversaries, it’s clear the teenage love birds couldn’t be happier together. Prew said it best in an Instagram post from early in their relationship, marking one month together: “Fall in love with your best friend, guys. It’s THE BEST feeling in the entire world.” Amen, sisters.