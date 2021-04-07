JoJo Siwa is truly living her best life rn. The Dance Moms alum opened up about being a member of the LGBTQ community during an April 7 interview with People, and JoJo Siwa's quote about coming out as pansexual will make you grin so hard. According to Siwa — who first came out January 2021 — she was initially hesitant to put a label on her sexuality. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual, because that's how I have always been. My whole life is just like, my human is my human," she explained. And of course, she gushed about her fave human: her girlfriend Kylie Prew.

The two first met on a cruise ship, and though they started off as friends, their relationship turned romantic in late 2020. Siwa is so smitten that she even joked about identifying as "Ky-sexual." As she told People, "[Prew] never cares what the internet said about us. It's nice to have somebody in my life like that." The best part: When they first met, Siwa said Prew actually wanted to know about her as a person, not just as a public figure. "And I was like, 'No one's ever asked me that before,'" Siwa added.

Siwa first opened up about her relationship while chatting with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 4. She told Fallon her "super encouraging" partner inspired her to come out, and soon after, the couple celebrated their one-month anniversary. And though Prew helped Siwa open up about her sexuality to the world, Siwa told People she always knew she was a member of the LGBTQ community — and she used to fear that coming out would potentially damage her career.

"I've known since I was little," Siwa explained, adding, "I have a lot that could have gone away because of my love life." Even though the overwhelming majority of fans praised the pop star for opening up, Siwa also had to deal with some negative feedback. "I never should have done that," she said of reading hateful comments. "I was thinking that all the comments were going to be nice and supportive, and they weren't. A lot of them were, 'I'm never buying your merch again. My daughter's never watching you again.' I couldn't sleep for three days."

Despite those cruel comments, Siwa said she's now "the happiest human alive" since coming out. "My thing is, I don't want people to watch my videos or buy my merchandise if they aren't going to support not only me, but the LGBTQ community," she said, adding, "I've never gotten this much support from the world. I think this is the first time that I've felt so personally happy ... I am so proud to be me."

I am so proud of you, too, JoJo!