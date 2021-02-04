Surprise! JoJo Siwa is off the market, and she seems over the moon about it. During a Feb. 3 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Dance Moms star revealed she's in a relationship, and JoJo Siwa's quote about her new girlfriend is the sweetest thing you'll read today. According to Siwa, she was inspired to come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community with her partner's support. "I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world," Siwa gushed during the Feb. 3 episode. And although she feared that she could have "lost everything" if people found out about her girlfriend, Siwa decided to stay true to herself.

It wasn't until Jan. 23 that the "D.R.E.A.M" singer officially confirmed the rumors about her sexuality. Siwa released a video about her decision to come out on Instagram, and she posted it just a day after she tweeted a snap of herself wearing a "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever" shirt. Siwa told Fallon her girlfriend was the one who gave her the courage to share the photo on her IG Stories, especially after fans responded so positively to her "Born This Way" TikTok and collab video with PrideHouse LA members.

"I was on FaceTime with [my girlfriend], and we were just talking about all the love that came in, and we were both like, technically I still haven't confirmed it," she told Fallon. "I was like, I kind of just want to post this picture on my real Story." Siwa's picture got a lot of buzz, and she was happy that her girlfriend was "super encouraging." But at the back of her mind, she couldn't help but think that coming out could be "a very scary thing."

"Of course not everybody in the world is going to accept it right now, but there are so many people who are going to accept it right now," she explained. "And like I say, even if there's a million people that don't accept it, there's a hundred million that do."

Now that Siwa's fans know she's out and proud, the dancer couldn't be happier to live in her truth. "About 10 minutes before I came out to do this interview today, I was again on the phone with my girl and I started crying," Siwa recalled. "She's like, 'What's wrong with you?' And I was like, 'I'm just so happy because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the world, and it makes my heart so happy.'"

It makes my heart so happy, too, JoJo!